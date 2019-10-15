Eurobites: Openreach Talks Up the Fiber Effect

In related news, BT has launched its 5G mobile service for certain residential and business customers, with prices starting at £45 ($56) a month for 12GB of data. Device-wise, BT is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G,the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, the OPPO Reno 5G and, optimistically perhaps given Huawei's excommunication from Google services, the Huawei Mate 20 X. Confusingly, EE, the BT-owned mobile operator on whose network the BT-branded 5G services will run, launched its 5G services back in May. (See Eurobites: 'Sick' Day for EE as 5G Switch Is Flipped in UK.)
The Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMS-IX) has opted for Pluribus Networks' Netvisor One operating system and Adaptive Cloud Fabric, along with Dell EMC Open Networking hardware as part of a network modernization project. AMS-IX currently operates seven independent Internet exchanges globally, with the largest in Amsterdam generating as much as 6.3 Tbit/s of traffic during peak times.
Ericsson has joined forces with Brighter, a Swedish "health-tech" company, to introduce Actiste, an IoT-based system for monitoring and treating insulin-dependent diabetes. The system is being offered initially in the UAE, where the number of people living with diabetes is around 1.2 million.
UK mobile operator Three has teamed up with Hero, an app that allows brick-and-mortar stores to connect with lazy shoppers who can't be bothered to leave their couch. The app will be introduced in 75 of Three's stores: The video below offers a flavor of how it works…
German software giant SAP is saying auf wiedersehen to Bill McDermott, who is stepping down as CEO to be replaced by two co-CEOs, Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein. McDermott, who joined SAP in 2002, will stay on in an advisory role until the end of the year.(See SAP CEO McDermott Steps Down, Morgan & Klein Named Co-CEOs.)