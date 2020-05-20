Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Colt's Keri Gilder becomes the carrier's latest CEO

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/20/2020
Comment (0)

LONDON – Colt Technology Services has today announced the appointment of Keri Gilder as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Gilder replaces current CEO Carl Grivner, who after five years with Colt, has decided to step down. Grivner has led a period of immense growth and transformation at Colt, with his tenure centering around investing heavily in Colt’s IQ Network, with a particular focus on ensuring Colt can facilitate the high bandwidth connectivity requirements of today.

The past few years have also seen Colt aggressively expanding its IQ Network further across Europe and APAC and in 2018, Colt launched in the US. Colt has also been investing in next-generation technologies, as well as ensuring integration with key Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) so that Colt can facilitate highly flexible bandwidth solutions for enterprise on-demand connectivity to the cloud.

Colt’s high bandwidth focus, as well as the bolstering of its partner ecosystem, sees the organization being in the best possible position to help customers as they embark on their accelerated digital transformations.

Speaking about his time at Colt, Grivner says: "Colt has always been determined to be ahead of the curve. It’s why we invested in high bandwidth connectivity, blockchain and APIs, even before we saw customer demand for these innovative solutions. It has been a privilege to lead an organization during such a transformation, and it’s been an honor to have the backing of the Board, my team and the wider organization as we pushed ahead with doing some things that haven’t been done before. I am proud to be a Coltie, and I can’t wait to see where Keri takes the business – it’s in incredibly capable hands.”

Of her appointment, Gilder says; “I am honored to be taking over the leadership of Colt from Carl. Ever since joining the business, I have been inspired by the passion of my colleagues. From our drive to remain vigilantly focused on delivering the very best for our customers, to our use of innovative and new technologies to advance the industry. “This passion has always come from the top; however, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t been inspired by Carl and his love for this industry and Colt. Colt is in a great position to thrive during this time of significant transformation, through our steadfast focus on our customers, partners, and our drive to create an inclusive environment within Colt and across the industry. I couldn’t be more excited to lead this organization.”

Colt’s Chairman Michael Wilens added: “The past five years have been momentous for Colt, and a big part of that comes down to Carl’s leadership. He will be missed; however, it is exciting that his shoes can be filled by someone within the Colt family. In her 18 months at Colt, Keri has brought in fresh energy to the business, and we know the next five years are going to be just as successful for Colt as the last.” Gilder, who joined the organization in November 2018, takes over the role of CEO from today, with Grivner staying on with Colt until the end of June 2020.

Colt Technology Services

