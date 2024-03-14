Despite cutting its R&D workforce in the country, Ericsson is unlikely to give up its extremely stable China business.

Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

March 14, 2024

2 Min Read
Ericsson headquarters in China.
(SOURCE: ERICSSON)

Ericsson has cut its R&D headcount in China – but it's not joining the queue for the China exit, despite reports to the contrary.

The company won't give any details of the job cuts, but said in an emailed statement "we continually make normal business adjustments and are diversifying our core network engineering R&D footprint in alignment to sales."

An Ericsson staffer at the company's Shanghai office confirmed the layoffs to 21st Century Business Herald, although he also offered no specifics of how many jobs were being cut.

The news sparked a series of "Huawei's biggest rival is leaving China" headlines - a favorite local trope about foreign companies unable to compete with Huawei. Ericsson denied it had any plans to leave, and in fact it has good reason to stay where it is.

But there's no shortage of foreign companies that are voting with their feet.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China crashed 82% last year and is at a 30-year low. The economy is in the grip of a deflationary spiral with weak growth, a collapsing property market and a sizeable minority of professional investors considering it "uninvestable."

New security rules

Foreign executives are also discouraged by the government's half-hearted interest in improving the business environment, in contrast to its enormous enthusiasm for new national security rules.

Ericsson's China business is in fact extraordinarily stable, selling almost exactly the same amount of gear every year. In the past three years, its China revenue has ranged between 10.1 and 10.7 billion Swedish krona (between US$984 million and $1.05 billion).

That is only about 4% of Ericsson's worldwide sales - but a billion bucks is still a billion bucks.

Funnily enough, Nokia has almost the same record. Its Greater China revenue – which also includes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan – has ranged between €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) and €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) over the same period.

As South China Morning Post reports, in a typical big China Mobile 5G tender last year, 52% of the value went to Huawei and 26% to ZTE, with Datang, Ericsson and Nokia sharing the remaining 22% between them.

Unless there's some major serious rupture in China's relations with the EU, you can bank on these two vendors achieving similar results in the foreseeable future. Ericsson and Nokia may not be dominating in China, but they're in a good space and they're not going anywhere.

Read more about:

AsiaHeadcount

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Aerial views above fields in rural Gallatin County, near Bozeman, Montana
5G
Should the feds tie $9B in 5G subsidies to open RAN?
Should the feds tie $9B in 5G subsidies to open RAN?

Mar 14, 2024

Group of five people holding smartphones
Cable Technology
Breezeline preps mobile launch via NCTC's MVNO
Breezeline preps mobile launch via NCTC's MVNO

Mar 14, 2024

Man finger pressing an boost button with a rocket icon, black background and green light. Composite between a photography and a 3D background. Start-u
Customer Experience
Cox killed its 'Elite Gamer' service – here's why that's important
Cox killed its 'Elite Gamer' service – here's why that's important

Mar 14, 2024

CityFibre technician working on broadband installation
FTTX
Eurobites: CityFibre swallows Lit Fibre
Eurobites: CityFibre swallows Lit Fibre

Mar 14, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

5G
Partner Content - ETSI Board Member shares details on pre-standard updates on 5G Advanced
Partner Content - ETSI Board Member shares details on pre-standard updates on 5G Advanced
Sponsored Content
PON and coherent routing, hot spots for cable networks
PON and coherent routing, hot spots for cable networks
Sponsored Content
Nokia busts the myths of 5G Fixed Wireless Access mmWave
Nokia busts the myths of 5G Fixed Wireless Access mmWave