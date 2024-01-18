After more than a decade, the Open Networking Foundation (ONF) is no more. At least not in its current form.

Roy Chua, founder and principal of AvidThink, has kept a close eye on the ONF since it launched in 2011. Chua explains the three main iterations the ONF underwent before its most recent transition – divvied up as independent projects under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation.

The ONF has had a number of missions, including a focus on software-defined networking (SDN), open protocols, "curated open source" (listen in at 04:44) and more.

While the ONF as the industry knows it is gone, three of its projects – Broadband, Aether and P4 – will continue under the purview of the LF. Aether is the best funded of the three projects with a $2 million US government research grant to "advance energy savings and sustainability of 5G networks," according to the LF.

Tune in to the podcast to hear from Chua about the evolution of the ONF and what the future holds for the open source group.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered: