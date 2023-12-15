What's the Story? The reverberating revenue ramifications of the AT&T and Ericsson open RAN dealWhat's the Story? The reverberating revenue ramifications of the AT&T and Ericsson open RAN deal
Light Reading editors discuss the economic impact the AT&T and Ericsson open RAN deal could have on both large and small vendors in the telecom industry.
December 20, 2023
At a Glance
Light Reading's Phil Harvey, Iain Morris and Mike Dano join the podcast to discuss the financial ramifications of AT&T's open RAN deal with Ericsson. We discuss why the partnership was surprising to many in the industry and what kind of impact it might have on the competition.
For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.
Here are a few topics we cover:
AT&T goes all-in with Ericsson on open RAN (01:26)
Why AT&T picked only one vendor for open RAN (04:44)
Ericsson doesn't have any open RAN certifications from the O-RAN Alliance (06:35)
Why AT&T selected a vendor that isn't yet open RAN compliant (07:34)
Impact of the AT&T and Ericsson partnership on other equipment vendors (11:46)
For AT&T, there could be a financial impact to swapping out equipment for Ericsson kit (22:30)
