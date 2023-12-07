Ericsson casts shadow over Open RAN North AmericaEricsson casts shadow over Open RAN North America
Light Reading's Phil Harvey explained that while talk of AT&T and Ericsson's partnership dominated conversation at the Open RAN North America event, the news was surprising in light of Ericsson's lack of open RAN certifications.
At a Glance
- Market implications of AT&T's partnership with Ericsson on open RAN. (01:25)
- Examining Dish's approach to open RAN. Comparing greenfield and brownfield open RAN deployments. (06:33)
- Why the US Department of Defense is interested in open RAN. (09:02)
The announcement that Ericsson would be AT&T's equipment supplier for its open RAN network overlapped with last week's Open RAN North America event, much to the interest of attendees. Light Reading's Phil Harvey, who attended the show, explained that while talk of AT&T and Ericsson's partnership dominated conversation at the event, the news was surprising in light of Ericsson's lack of open RAN certifications.
AT&T's choice of Ericsson as its equipment supplier will likely raise some eyebrows. According to the O-RAN Alliance, Ericsson does not have any open RAN certifications with the organization.
Phil also discusses key topics from the Open RAN North America event including challenges in the open RAN market and why the US Department of Defense is interested in deploying the technology.
Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.
Here are a few topics we covered:
Open RAN's market viability and how different operators are approaching the technology. (01:04)
Market implications of AT&T's partnership with Ericsson on open RAN. (01:25)
Ericsson equipment isn't open RAN certified, according to the O-RAN Alliance. (04:42)
Examining Dish's approach to open RAN. Comparing greenfield and brownfield open RAN deployments. (06:33)
Why the US Department of Defense is interested in open RAN. (09:02)
Challenges in the open RAN market. (12:18)
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Latest News
5G Network Automation and AI at Global Megaevents: A Telco AI-at-scale case study with Ooredoo and EricssonNov 02, 2023
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium.Nov 07, 2023
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack AutomationNov 08, 2023
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Day 1Nov 14, 2023