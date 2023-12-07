The announcement that Ericsson would be AT&T's equipment supplier for its open RAN network overlapped with last week's Open RAN North America event, much to the interest of attendees. Light Reading's Phil Harvey, who attended the show, explained that while talk of AT&T and Ericsson's partnership dominated conversation at the event, the news was surprising in light of Ericsson's lack of open RAN certifications.

AT&T's choice of Ericsson as its equipment supplier will likely raise some eyebrows. According to the O-RAN Alliance, Ericsson does not have any open RAN certifications with the organization.

Phil also discusses key topics from the Open RAN North America event including challenges in the open RAN market and why the US Department of Defense is interested in deploying the technology.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered: