Analysts forecast a take-off in demand, but they also warn open RAN could fail to reach its objective of building out a more innovative supply chain.

Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

March 18, 2024

2 Min Read
Neon sign saying 'open' in red letters, with a blue frame and blue and black background.
(Source: Super Straho/Unsplash)

Open RAN is getting some market traction, but it's running the risk of not achieving any of its objectives.

Analysts are predicting a healthy take-up of open radio access network (open RAN) gear in the second half of the decade. Dell'Oro expects it will account for 20-30% of global RAN sales by 2028, up from 7-10% this year.

Omdia (a sister company of Light Reading) has some similar numbers, although it has a different definition. Its forecast is that open vRAN, which it describes as a combination of open RAN and virtualized RAN (vRAN), will increase from 6% of the global market in 2023 to nearly 20% by 2028.          

On a regional basis, Rémy Pascal, Omdia's mobile infrastructure senior research manager, says open vRAN penetration will likely be at its highest in North America, Europe and advanced APAC markets such as Japan, but lower in other regions.

But the market is being dominated by single-vendor deals, as exemplified by the landmark AT&T-Ericsson contract and Verizon's deployment of massive MIMO Samsung radios – a long way from the original promise of open RAN.

Less incentive to innovate

The concept has emerged slowly over the last two decades as a path to providing an alternative to the traditional integrated proprietary systems. It was meant to end lock-in, provide operators with more choice and flexibility, and open the market to more competitors.

But ABI Research's Larbi Belkhit warns the long-term single-vendor deployments potentially threaten all of these.

"If the market continues to be dominated by single-vendor solutions, there could be less incentive for vendors to innovate, which could slow the pace of technological advancements for Open RAN, including reaching the objective of true network disaggregation," he said in a research note.

He cautions that significant single-vendor deployments could move the market away from the true goal of multivendor interoperability.

"The continuation of PoCs and trial announcement indicate that operators have not given up on the multi-vendor concept, but rather that it is not ready for large-scale deployment," he wrote, adding: "ABI Research believes that both operators and vendors must play a role in ensuring that the open RAN market does not 'close' itself off to only a handful of vendors."

The other piece of course is Huawei. The Trump Administration landed on open RAN as the most likely way of forging an alternative industry ecosystem to the dominant Chinese vendor.

Today, Huawei, which has around a third of the 5G market, officially has no open RAN products, but there seems to be nothing to stop it from joining the Open RAN Alliance, which already has several Chinese vendor members, including ZTE and CICT, the parent of Fiberhome and Datang.

It's only a matter of time before Huawei will feel the need to add its own version of "open RAN" to its product portfolio and become another single vendor supplier. Where will that leave the open RAN dream? 

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

VMO2 pole beside street cabinet
5G
Eurobites: VMO2 powers masts from street cabinets
Eurobites: VMO2 powers masts from street cabinets

Mar 18, 2024

The pyramids of Egypt
Regulatory & Politics
Sandvine seeks escape route from US blacklist
Sandvine seeks escape route from US blacklist

Mar 18, 2024

The US Capitol after a massive snow storm in Washington, DC.)
Regulatory & Politics
The subtle debate behind the FCC's new broadband speed benchmark
The subtle debate behind the FCC's new broadband speed benchmark

Mar 15, 2024

Internet cable and yellow ethernet connector in close
Cable Technology
Multiple cable failures impact Africa's Internet
Multiple cable failures impact Africa's Internet

Mar 15, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Pao Lo, vice president of network engineering, Midco, at Cable Next-Gen 2024 in Denver.
Cable Technology
Midco's Pao Lo on DOCSIS 3.1 'stretch,' D4.0 and mobile's potential
Midco's Pao Lo on DOCSIS 3.1 'stretch,' D4.0 and mobile's potential
Sponsored Content
Vecima’s German Iaryczower from Cable Next-Gen 2024
Vecima’s German Iaryczower from Cable Next-Gen 2024
Sponsored Content
Calix’s Mike Emmendorfer shares how cable operators can accelerate the adoption of ITU-T XGS-PON and 50G PON
Calix’s Mike Emmendorfer shares how cable operators can accelerate the adoption of ITU-T XGS-PON and 50G PON