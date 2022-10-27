Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

NTT Docomo pitches itself as open RAN pre-integrator

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/27/2022
Comment (0)

Long before open RAN was an industry talking point, Japan's NTT Docomo was mixing cocktails of one vendor's radios and another's baseband boxes. Dating right back to the days of 4G, its skills as a mixologist arguably make it the most experienced systems integrator in the world in the open RAN area. The Japanese operator looks uniquely qualified to educate or advise the industry.

That is exactly what it now seeks to do, partly through a tie-up with UK-headquartered Vodafone announced at the FYUZ event in Madrid this week. It is not about altruism. Lining up a full menu of open RAN cocktails should ease consumption by telcos, generate economies of scale for those combinations and ultimately lower costs for everyone. The importance of that was underscored this week when Mavenir, a software developer and small maker of radios, grumbled that it pays much higher per-unit prices for components than big rivals buying larger quantities.

The initiative also reflects concern about "lock-in." That expression usually refers to a telco's dependency on a big kit vendor like Ericsson or Nokia. But there is anxiety about "creating a new kind of lock-in" with an external systems integrator such as India's Tech Mahindra, said Yago Tenorio, Vodafone's network architecture director. Telcos might be more willing to lean on the experiences of Docomo and Vodafone than hand control to someone integrating technologies from scratch.

Vodafone's Yago Tenorio worries about systems integrator lock-in with open RAN. (Source: Iain Morris/Light Reading)
Vodafone's Yago Tenorio worries about systems integrator lock-in with open RAN.
(Source: Iain Morris/Light Reading)

None of this is a guarantee of success. Sadayuki Abeta, Docomo's head of open RAN, likens the "pre-integration" his company does to the work that takes place at Ericsson or Nokia before their products see daylight. Like those companies, it promises support for telcos using these pre-integrated products – as a single throat to choke or head to bash. If it is the repository of all the knowhow, Docomo could start to look like another potential jailer.

Even Tenorio recognizes that possibility when discussing Rakuten, a high-profile rival of Docomo now doing systems integration work for other telcos. "In essence, the difference between Rakuten and Ericsson is none," he told Light Reading. "One claims it is open RAN and the other doesn't, but the fact is you are buying it from Rakuten and you are locked in and that is a risk."

Docomo's pitch also implies that systems integration has not grown easier with the availability of new interfaces devised by the O-RAN Alliance. But this does not invalidate the group's efforts, said Abeta. In the 4G days, it had to ask vendors to support a common interface before it could even think about stitching products together. If vendors stick to the O-RAN Alliance specifications, this can be taken for granted. Integrating technologies takes less time than it used to do, he said.

Previously, Docomo revealed it was using Fujitsu and NEC as suppliers of baseband products and radios in different parts of the country, along with Samsung and some "smaller Japanese vendors" on the radio side. It is also known to have used Nokia as a baseband provider. Yet Abeta doubts the market will be able to support numerous smaller players and thinks merger activity is likely. "I don't think in future we will have so many vendors," he said. "Still, with open interfaces and architecture, an operator can choose or replace if necessary."

Inline over Intel

The next stage for Docomo is adding virtualized products to its open RAN ecosystem (OREC, as Docomo calls it). Aiming to virtualize part of its RAN next year, it is currently investigating different options for hardware acceleration, a technique designed to overcome the performance limitations of using general-purpose processors in the RAN.

Intel has backed an option called "lookaside" and, more recently, something it is promoting as "integrated" acceleration ndash; both of which, unsurprisingly, continue to rely heavily on the x86 processors that Intel provides. Rivals including Marvell and Qualcomm prefer a technique known as "inline," which offloads various baseband functions onto more dedicated silicon. Docomo is conducting trials with chip developers such as Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm and Xilinx, but Abeta seems drawn to inline for the performance benefits it promises.

He is confident virtualization can drive down costs for NTT Docomo. Partly, that is because it can use the same common, off-the-shelf (COTS) servers for a range of functions, including the core network, data center and RAN. Instead of buying dedicated RAN hardware, it could purchase COTS servers in bigger quantities and negotiate more favorable deals.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Competition for Intel could also lower prices, according to Abeta. "AMD and Arm are coming into this market and that adds competition," he said. Former research carried out by Omdia, a sister company to Light Reading, showed Intel's share of silicon used in data center servers had tumbled from 98% in 2017 to 77% last year as AMD and Arm-based alternatives made headway.

"The whole RAN market is relatively small when compared with data centers and over there Intel has a problem because Arm is being adopted more and more," said Joel Brand, the senior director of product marketing for Marvell. Due to report its latest financial results this week, Intel noted a 16% year-on-year drop in revenues at its data center unit for the second quarter, to about $4.6 billion, alluding in its earnings report to the "competitive environment."

A rapid virtualization of Docomo's 5G network is unlikely, though. As Abeta points out, the operator's 5G network has already been extensively deployed across Japan, today comprising more than 20,000 basestations. Rolling out virtualized products would mean having to rip out the technologies it has recently installed. Open interfaces or not, Docomo would need to have a very good reason to write off all that expense.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Yang Chaobin Launches All-Band 5G Solution Series By Huawei
Huawei's David Wang: Stride to 5.5G, the foundation of the future By Huawei
Huawei: Network Resources Need to Be Maximized for 5G Commercial Success By Huawei
5G Leads the Stride By Huawei
Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE