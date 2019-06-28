Podcast Interview: IT & Telco Vet Bill Walker

Bill Walker, former senior director of strategy and advancement at CenturyLink, is probably reading this on his phone, in a bowling alley.

Here at Light Reading, we know Bill as a professional explainer-of-all-things virtualization and cloud. He's a good interview subject and we look forward to hearing what he'll do next. "I want to work for someone with the right vision and the right opportunity," he explained to Light Reading earlier this week.

But Bill will go bowling. A lot. He's a card-carrying member of the Professional Bowlers Association. And, yes, after we talk telco stuff, Bill helps us bowling novices with some tips on how we can look a little less ridiculous when we go on our next corporate outing at the lanes.

As a former engineer at Oracle and Sun Microsystems, Bill has a background in the IT side of things and understands the challenges of working in a big telco. Listen to the whole podcast to find out his fresh-from-CenturyLink thoughts on what telcos are good at, what needs to change in telco culture and what kinds of companies he sees becoming bigger competitors to the traditional network operators.

The Light Reading podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Related posts:

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading