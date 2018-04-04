MEF Unveils 2 New MEF 3.0 Specs

LOS ANGELES -- MEF announced that the MEF 3.0 Transformational Global Services Framework has achieved a significant milestone with the publication of two new specifications advancing the orchestration of MEF 3.0 connectivity services over multiple network technology domains. The new standards – the Network Resource Management: Information Model (MEF 59) and Network Resource Provisioning: Interface Profile Specification (MEF 60) – were developed within MEF’s LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) Reference Architecture that has been embraced by leading service and technology suppliers worldwide. The specifications are important steps toward accelerating the delivery of agile, assured, and orchestrated services over automated networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV.

"The new specifications enable us to define the critical LSO Presto NRP (Network Resource Provisioning) API for orchestrating services over a mix of underlying network technologies," said Nan Chen, President, MEF.

MEF’s LSO Reference Architecture guides agile development of the models, processes, tools, and APIs that will enable orchestration of MEF 3.0 services (e.g., Layer 1, Carrier Ethernet, IP, and SD-WAN) across multiple providers and over multiple network technology domains. The LSO RA extends the traditional MEF scope concerning service modeling to cover a range of operational, orchestration, and network management behaviors, including SDN and NFV paradigms.

In support of the LSO RA, MEF 59 defines the information model to facilitate the orchestration of Carrier Ethernet connectivity services through WAN SDN controllers, OTN subnetwork managers, and legacy network management systems. The MEF NRM model is specified in Papyrus UML and is based on current and developing best network management solutions by ITU-T, ONF, and TM Forum to allow for wider interoperability across multi-vendor and multi-technology platforms. This approach also facilitates upcoming work on OAM and OTN.

Along with the LSO RA, the MEF NRM serves as a basis for the new MEF 60 specification and thus supports the LSO Presto interface.

"MEF is playing a leading role to deliver the seamless management of services and resources in a multi-carrier, multi-vendor, multi-technology environment," said Andrea Mazzini, editor of MEF 59 and Senior Systems Engineer, Nokia. "Interoperable network management models are a fundamental part of the picture and play a key role in the standardization of agile, assured, and orchestrated end-to-end connectivity."

CenturyLink, Ciena, Cisco, Coriant, Ericsson, Huawei, Infinera, NEC, and RAD joined Nokia in contributing to MEF 59.

MEF members have been working to create a suite of standardized LSO Presto APIs defined in MEF Interface Profile Specifications (IPSs) dealing with network resource provisioning, performance monitoring, and other functions over various technology domains. MEF 60 is an LSO Presto NRP IPS.

MEF 60 provides an abstracted, intent-based solution for activation of – as well as topology retrieval of – network resources in support of MEF-defined services. The specification is complemented by an enhanced LSO Presto SDK (software development kit) that has been made available to the MEF Developer Community on the MEF GitHub.

"The CenturyLink-led MEF 60 provides an essential solution in the overall development of the MEF LSO portfolio of APIs,” said Jack Pugaczewski, editor of MEF 60 and Distinguished Architect, CenturyLink. “This development effort is a great example of a traditional standards development and open source hybrid, which resulted in a quality, expedited specification alongside the release of a corresponding API and SDK."

"MEF 60 is an excellent illustration of standards collaboration between industry organizations," said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. "Specifically, MEF 60 leverages ONF’s TAPI model for network resource activation and topology. The LSO Presto NRP API already is integrated into an OpenDaylight SDN controller plug-in, created by the MEF Developer Community working alongside the ODL UNI Manager project. And LSO Presto NRP service provisioning scenarios will be tested as part of the OIF 2018 SDN Transport API Interop Demo."

