Informa Tech Launches Research Firm Omdia

LONDON -- Informa Tech today announces the forthcoming launch of a new technology research powerhouse, Omdia, on 20 February 2020. The formation of Omdia sees Informa Tech combine its portfolio of market leading analyst houses: Ovum, Heavy Reading, Tractica, and the majority of IHS Markit’s technology, media and telecommunications research business, into a unified capability. Greater than the sum of its parts, Omdia underpins Informa Tech’s broader strategy to align and integrate its capabilities across research, events, digital media and training to better serve its customers.

The combined research offering comprises the insights of more than 400 world-class expert analysts and consultants covering 150 technology markets. Collecting 395 million data points that inform over 3000 research reports annually, this breadth and depth enable Omdia to connect the dots for customers across the entire tech ecosystem.

“Like the technology market that we serve, Omdia is greater than the sum of its parts. Accelerated innovation across domains such as 5G, AI, IoT, Cloud and Edge is transforming our world. This in turn drives new requirements into domains such as Cybersecurity and Semiconductor design. Omdia analysts work collaboratively to strengthen our insights into each individual domain, and to address sector-wide challenges such as data privacy and sustainability. We are excited about the new benefits and enhanced services we can now bring to our customers.” said Mike Phillips, President & Managing Director at Omdia.

“Omdia underpins Informa Tech’s mission to inspire the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world. Engaging with the millions of technology decision-makers served annually by our high-quality events and media brands, Omdia helps Enterprises make better technology choices for their business and Technology innovators better understand and reach the markets they hope to serve,” commented Gary Nugent, CEO at Informa Tech.

5G and Beyond: Connecting the Dots at MWC20, the first research paper produced by Omdia, predicts the impact of 5G across the technology ecosystem and highlights the companies to watch at MWC20 in Barcelona. The paper is available to download here.

Informa Tech