AirSonics, AirTies Team on Operator WiFi Deployments

3/14/2019
CHAPEL HILL, NC and ISTANBUL -- AirTies, the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to global service providers, and AirSonics, a leading solutions provider to North American service providers, today disclosed that more than 30 regional operators across North America presently deploy AirTies’ Smart Wi-Fi solutions to their subscribers.

AirSonics serves as a strategic partner for AirTies, offering managed Wi-Fi solutions and the StratiFi™ total-home Wi-Fi portfolio to regional service providers throughout North America. These operators deploy Mesh Access Points (APs) from AirTies, branded as AirSonics’ StratiFi 4920s, to help operators upgrade in-home Wi-Fi performance and coverage, and improve overall customer satisfaction.

AirTies Smart Wi-Fi software intelligently directs consumer devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the optimal channel and band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time network conditions to improve performance. In addition, these operators utilize AirTies’ Remote Manager, a cloud-based Wi-Fi network management tool that gives broadband service providers real-time visibility into their subscribers’ Wi-Fi usage, allowing remote diagnostics and troubleshooting with proactive alarms and insights into data consumption patterns and client devices.

Thirty-four (34) AirSonics’ customers use AirTies’ solutions spanning nearly all 50 states in the U.S., and Canada, including: Beanfield (www.beanfield.com); GRM Networks (www2.grm.net); Hargray (www.hargray.com); Horizon Telcom, Inc (www.horizontel.com); Lumos Networks (www.lumos.net); Whidbey Telecom (www.whidbeytel.com); and many others.

