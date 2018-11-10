|
AT&T's Gordon Mansfield: Focusing on Mobile 5G
10/11/2018
AT&T's VP of converged access and device technology discusses the 5G network buildout and how the carrier's focus on mobile experiences shapes its decisions on fiber use and edge networking as it races to deliver an 'immersive consumer experience.'
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
5G Service Velocity & the Distributed Cloud Maximizing the Value of Edge Cloud Delivering an Integrated, Secure, and Radio-Aware 5G Transport Network Helping Mobile Operators with 5G Network Deployments Defining the Edge: An Essential Part of 5G Transformation
Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency 5G for Industrial Automation The Accelerating Momentum of Connected & Autonomous Vehicles What can we do with 5G NR Spectrum Sharing that isn’t possible today? Accelerating the Mobile Ecosystem Expansion in the 5G Era with LTE Advanced Pro Designing 5G NR Expanding the 5G NR ecosystem
The Total Cost of Ownership: Advantages of VMWare vCloud NFV Openstack in the Virtualized Packet Core of Service Providers’ Mobile Networks 5G-Ready NFV Infrastructure - A Transformation Journey Towards Full Automation Telco Operations in an NFV World Preparing Telecommunication Operations for Cloud Native Virtual Network Functions
5G Poll