Omnispace: Another player in the phone-to-satellite market

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – Apple made waves earlier this month with the iPhone 14 by announcing that the device can communicate directly with Globalstar's satellites. And just days before that announcement, T-Mobile said it would work with SpaceX to enable similar capabilities between its customers' phones and SpaceX's second-generation Starlink satellites.

They aren't the only companies working at the intersection of phones and satellites. Lynk, AST SpaceMobile, Iridium, EchoStar and others have announced plans to tackle the market via a variety of strategies.

However, according to Brian Pemberton, there's one more name that needs to be added to the roster of competitors in the phone-to-satellite market: Omnispace.

Pemberton, Omnispace's chief commercial officer, said the company already owns the spectrum for phone-to-satellite communications and is racing to build a constellation of satellites necessary for such transmissions.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano