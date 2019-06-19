Eurobites: Kudelski, Sequans Chip In on IoT Security

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT opens SOC in Paris; HMD Global sends user data to Google's cloud; Nokia beefs up leadership team, negotiates eco-loan.
Switzerland's Kudelski Group is teaming up with US chipmaker Sequans on a new connectivity offering for LTE-M and NB-IoT devices. According to the companies, when combined with a SIM card or eSIM personalized with Kudelski's "Root of Trust" software, the joint offering, which is based on Sequans' Monarch chip, protects the "device, data, decisions, commands and actions in ultra-small and power-efficient connected devices."
BT has opened a new cybersecurity operations center in Paris and upgraded facilities at equivalent centers in Madrid and Frankfurt. The Paris addition has been designed to meet the PDIS and European NIS Directive regulatory requirements -- under French law, organizations that manage critical national infrastructure can only do business with security providers that carry the PDIS certification.
HMD Global, the Finnish company that makes smartphones carrying the Nokia branding, is to move its users' data to Google Cloud servers in the southern Finnish city of Hamina. Canadian firm CGI will help oversee the data transfer process. As YLE reports, it emerged in March that some Nokia handsets had sent user data to servers in China, though the issue was fixed before it was made public. (See Eurobites: Have Nokia-Branded Phones Been Sending Personal Data to China?)
Nokia has added some legal-eagle muscle to its leadership team with the naming of Nassib Abou-Khalil as chief legal officer for Nokia and Jenni Lukander as president of Nokia Technologies. Both already work for the Finnish giant.
Nokia has also signed a new, five-year €1.5 billion ($1.68 billion) revolving credit facility, the margin of which is linked to Nokia's ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in both its own operations and in its customers' use of its products. Nokia's targets include a 41% greenhouse gas emission reduction in its own operations and a 75% emission reduction incurred in the use of its products by 2030.
Italian analytics firm Commprove is having an overhaul, beginning with the appointment of a new CEO, Gianluca Attura. Attura will oversee the introduction of a new platform, DIVA (Data Integrated Virtual Analytics), which analyzes the performance and security of mobile radio networks.
Oxford University has been given £150 million ($188.7 million) by private equity moneybags Stephen Schwarzman to fund a new institute that will ponder the ethics of AI, the BBC reports. This is becoming something of a habit for Schwarzman: He has already donated $350 million to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to establish a center there for computing and AI. For that kind of money you expect your name above the door and a parking space.