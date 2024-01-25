Ritter Communications, like many of its peers in the cable industry, is in a state of transition.

In addition to pushing ahead with aggressive fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) upgrades and the launch of multi-gigabit speeds, the operator is also exploring a path forward for its hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) plant (starting with DOCSIS 3.1 paired with a mid-split), mulling its video strategy and investigating whether it should add mobile to the bundle.

A key exec leading that charge is Victor Esposito, a cable industry vet who, after his most recent time at Alaska's GCI, joined Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Ritter Communications last April as SVP of engineering and network operations. He was promoted to chief technology officer in November 2023.

Esposito is moving ahead in the CTO role amid other recent changes at the company, including the launch of its new "RightFiber" branding and the recent promotion of Heath Simpson to CEO.

Here's a snapshot of the discussion (press the closed captioning button for a lightly edited transcript):