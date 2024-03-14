March 14, 2024
Consolidation in the UK alternative network provider (altnet) sector continues apace with CityFibre's acquisition of Lit Fibre from Newlight Partners, a deal which will in time add another 300,000 premises to CityFibre's fiber network. Lit Fibre's current footprint covers more than 200,000 premises across the English counties of Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Worcestershire, Essex and Suffolk, and its retail subscriber base has reached around 9,000. According to CityFibre, Lit Fibre uses a compatible 10Gbit/s XGS-PON network architecture, which will help accelerate the integration of its network. This deal, says CityFibre, is the first of several it intends to close over the next couple of years as it looks to hit and possibly exceed its target of 8 million UK premises covered. No financial details of the deal have been disclosed.
France-based Iliad saw consolidated group revenues grow by 10.4% in 2023, to €9.24 billion (US$10.09 billion), with EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, after leases) rising by 4.6% in France and 17.2% in Italy but falling by 0.1% in Poland. Over the course of the year, Iliad added an impressive 1.16 million mobile subscribers in Italy, while on its home turf 787,000 mobile newbies came on board. According to its CEO, Thomas Reynaud, Iliad intends to be Europe's fifth-largest telco by the end of this year – an ambition helped by its acquisition of a 19.8% stake in Tele2 last month.
Boldyn Networks and G.Network have joined forces to improve connectivity in London. Specific projects include the creation of a high-speed fiber network across the city, improving mobile coverage through the deployment of small cells in busy areas and bringing 4G and 5G to sections of the underground rail network and the Elizabeth line for the first time.
UK fixed-line provider TalkTalk has joined the "X" party, rebranding its wholesale arm as PlatformX Communications, or PXC for short. The new entity is a combination of TalkTalk's own wholesale services and Virtual1, the high-bandwidth wholesaler TalkTalk acquired in 2022. PXC will be led by CEO Tom O'Hagan.
EU lawmakers have voted in favor of rules intended to govern the use of AI, Reuters reports. The AI Act will, among other things, restrict governments' use of real-time biometric surveillance in public spaces. EU member states are expected to formally green-light the legislation in May, though it probably won't come into force until early next year.
UK business connectivity provider Neos Networks has appointed David Bruce as its new chief revenue officer. Bruce's resume includes stints at Virgin Media and Vodafone. Meanwhile, Matt Rees, Neos' current chief technology officer, sees his job title expanded to chief technology and operating officer.
BT has opened its new Welsh headquarters in the center of Cardiff, providing a workspace for 1,000 employees. The building forms part of BT's Better Workplace Programme, a five-year project that will see the company's current 300 or so locations across the UK shrink to around 30. BT employs around 4,000 people in Wales.
Read more about:Europe
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Rethinking AIOPs — It's All About the DataMarch 12, 2024|1 Hr View
SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Fiddling with Fixed WirelessMarch 21, 2024|12:00 EDT
SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable and 5G: The Odd Couple?April 18, 2024|12:00 EDT
SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering the DAA DifferenceMay 16, 2024|12:00 EDT