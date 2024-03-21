T-Mobile claims that Charter's use of 'cellphone Internet' to describe FWA competition and an ad mocking FWA reliability 'falsely denigrated' T-Mobile's home Internet service. NAD, an ad watchdog, has forwarded the issue to the FTC.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

March 21, 2024

3 Min Read
Charter Super bowl LVIII ad screenshot
Screenshot from Charter's 'Holes' ad that debuted in dozen of local Charter markets during Super bowl LVIII.(Source: Charter Communications)

An advertising watchdog is referring complaints about Charter Communications' use of "cellphone Internet" to describe fixed wireless access (FWA), and a recent Charter ad that pokes holes in FWA service performance and reliability to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for review.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) said it resorted to that after "Charter declined to participate in the industry self-regulation process." The NAD then "referred the matter to the FTC and other regulatory authorities for review and possible enforcement action," according to a press release.

The overarching issues stem from a pair of challenges raised by T-Mobile. One focuses on Charter's recent characterization of FWA (the basis of T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet, or 'T-HINT' service) as "cellphone Internet," and the other on Charter's "Walls" commercial (Charter calls the ad "Holes," not "Walls"), which debuted in February during Super Bowl LVIII in local Charter markets.

T-Mobile claimed that both instances "falsely denigrated" T-Mobile's FWA-based home Internet service.

Fast-tracking of complaints  

T-Mobile used the NAD's "Fast-Track SWIFT" expedited challenge process to lodge its complaints. And that's core to why Charter withdrew from the NAD process.

Charter believes that T-Mobile's decision to seek expedited reviews on the two FWA-related challenges should be consolidated. Charter also contends that the fast-track process doesn't give the operator an opportunity to provide deeper evidence and fully defend its claims. Charter believes T-Mobile's complaints should be handled by the NAD's standard track process.

"We stand by the claims made in our Super Bowl 'Holes' ad and website about the service limitations of cellphone Internet, and we welcome the opportunity to fully defend our claims," Charter said in a statement.

Speaking at an investor conference earlier this month, Charter CEO Chris Winfrey used "cellphone Internet" to describe FWA because it uses the same cellular network as the mobile phone service. Charter contends that FWA is also subject to the same limitations as a cellphone.

"A lot of times these fixed wireless access are what we call cellphone internet, because that's really what it is. It's cell phone internet," Winfrey said. "When they're articulating that to customers, they're articulating at an incrementally low price point. But my reaction to that is the only way that you get that incrementally low price point is because you're overpaying on a mobile line."

Charter also has generally characterized FWA as an "inferior" product and likened it to "just another form of DSL."

As for the blocking issue raised by Charter's ad, the operator points to T-Mobile's own recommendation in user instructions that its FWA router be placed in a window to ease access to the nearest cell tower. Charter also points to a page about T-Mobile's Open Internet policies that makes note of potential performance issues related to the capacity of cell sites and the surrounding terrain.

Description is 'expressly false'

T-Mobile called the "cellphone Internet" characterization "expressly false, because T-HINT is not the same as internet service on current cellular phones and because T-HINT is a dedicated home internet service."

Charter's recent FWA TV spot humorously depicts a family that selected T-Mobile's FWA service, only to discover that the father in the family went to extreme measures to ensure they could get solid service by punching a gaping hole in the wall.

"Well, you know how our T-Mobile Home Internet can slow down?" the father responds to his flabbergasted wife. "Turns out, walls can get in the way." So, he "fixed it."

T-Mobile argued that the blocking allegation in Charter's ad "greatly overstates T-HINT's actual limitations."

Heated competition

The war of words has escalated in recent months as FWA has been on a tear. T-Mobile added 541,000 FWA subs in Q4 2023, ending the year with 4.8 million, and the company projects it will have 7 million to 8 million FWA subs by 2025.

Meanwhile, Charter and other cable operators have been struggling to grow broadband subs – particularly on the lower end of the market. Charter lost 61,000 broadband subs in Q4 2023.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

House Speaker Mike Johnson
Broadband
ACP, excluded from House spending package, creeps closer to death
ACP, excluded from House spending package, creeps closer to death

Mar 21, 2024

Image of the iPhone 15.
Regulatory & Politics
DoJ sues Apple for monopolizing smartphone market
DoJ sues Apple for monopolizing smartphone market

Mar 21, 2024

St. Paul's Cathedral and Millennium bridge at dusk.
Wi Fi
OpenRoaming could provide ubiquitous Wi-Fi in London
OpenRoaming could provide ubiquitous Wi-Fi in London

Mar 21, 2024

Group of five people holding smartphones.
Regulatory & Politics
Verizon: It's time for a '​​thorough analysis' of phone unlocking
Verizon: It's time for a '​​thorough analysis' of phone unlocking

Mar 21, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Mobile Core
Partner Content - Telefonica Takes Voice Communication to the Next Level with 5G New Calling
Partner Content - Telefonica Takes Voice Communication to the Next Level with 5G New Calling
Vantiva CTO Charles Cheevers at Cable Next Gen CNG 2024 in Denver
Cable Technology
Cable networks will play catch-up with DOCSIS 4.0 modems and gateways
Cable networks will play catch-up with DOCSIS 4.0 modems and gateways
Sponsored Content
ZTE Brings on All-Optical Network Solutions at MWC 2024
ZTE Brings on All-Optical Network Solutions at MWC 2024