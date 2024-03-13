Sponsored By

Singtel shoots down talks of an Optus sale

Singtel said its current focus is on improving network resilience and conducting a CEO search.

Gigi Onag

March 13, 2024

3 Min Read
Singtel logo on billboard
(Source: tofino/Alamy Stock Photo)

Singtel has denied Wednesday speculations that it is in advanced discussions to divest its ownership of Optus for $16 billion Australian dollars (US$10.6 billion) to private equity firm Brookfield Asset Management as reported by the Australian Financial Review (AFR).

"There is no impending deal to offload Optus for the said sum, as reported. Optus remains an integral and strategic part of the Singtel Group and we are committed to Australia for the long term," the Singapore telco operator said in a stock exchange filing.

Singtel said its current focus is on improving network resilience and conducting a CEO search.

"That said, we regularly conduct strategic reviews of our portfolio to optimize the value of our assets and businesses and will explore all options to maximize shareholder value," the company added.

News outlets reported that Singtel's shares jumped nearly 4% on Wednesday after the AFR report before the company requested a trading halt.

"Shareholders of Singtel and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in their review of any media reports relating to Optus ahead of any definitive announcements when dealing with the shares of the company," Singtel said in its statement.

This is the second time the telco operator quelled talks about the potential sale of Optus, which it has owned since 2001. In January, tongues started wagging when AFR first reported that Singtel was weighing options for its wholly owned subsidiary.

Related:Optus loses networks head four months after outage

But even as Singtel attempted to stop the speculation in its tracks, Reuters found an unnamed source with direct knowledge on the matter independently corroborating that the telco operator is looking to sell a significant stake in Optus to Toronto-based Brookfield – and that, indeed, the two parties are in advanced discussions.

Difficult two years

Optus has been plagued by missteps in the last two years – a network blackout in November 2023 affected 10 million customers across Australia and a massive data breach found in September 2022 compromised the personal data of 10 million customers.

The fallout from the network outage cost Singtel Group $40 million and saw two senior executives leave the company in the aftermath. CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin left two weeks after the incident in November while Lambo Kanagaratnam, managing director of networks, made his exit five days ago.

Optus received another black eye earlier this month when it was slapped with an AU$1.5 million (US$1 million) fine by the Australian Communications and Media Authority over breach of public safety rule.

Related:Singtel reduces stake in India's Bharti Airtel with $709M deal

Capital recycling effort

However, even if the speculation proved true, Optus' current troubles may not be the only reason for Singtel to part with its significant share of the company.

Last week, Singtel announced the sale of a 0.8% stake in India's Bharti Airtel for 950 million Singapore dollars (US$709 million) to US-based investment firm GQG Partners.

Since its strategic reset in 2021, Singtel has been engaged in a capital recycling effort to unlock value from its assets. It expects to gain an estimated SG$700 million ($522.1 million) from the Bharti Airtel stake sale, which it will use to fund the growth of its data center and IT services businesses.

To date, the company has brought in a total of SG$8 billion ($6 billion) in recycled capital since its strategic reset in 2021.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Charter's Rob Alderfer speaks at the Cable Next Gen show.
Regulatory & Politics
Charter's Alderfer pushes for more spectrum sharing
Charter's Alderfer pushes for more spectrum sharing

Mar 13, 2024

NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli, right, speaks with Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner at the Cable Next Gen event.
Cable Technology
NCTC gets moving on mobile packages, skinny bundles
NCTC gets moving on mobile packages, skinny bundles

Mar 13, 2024

A red pushpin on a map of Philippines
Wireless
KKR to invest $400M in telecom tower operations in the Philippines
KKR to invest $400M in telecom tower operations in the Philippines

Mar 13, 2024

Two businessmen shaking hands on a deal
Regulatory & Politics
Eurobites: Orange-MásMóvil deal gets green light from Spain
Eurobites: Orange-MásMóvil deal gets green light from Spain

Mar 13, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
PON and coherent routing, hot spots for cable networks
PON and coherent routing, hot spots for cable networks
Sponsored Content
Nokia busts the myths of 5G Fixed Wireless Access mmWave
Nokia busts the myths of 5G Fixed Wireless Access mmWave
Sponsored Content
ZTE MWC24 highlights
ZTE MWC24 highlights