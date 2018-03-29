ECI Targets Power Utilities with Compact MPLS/Ethernet Edge Device

PETACH TIKVA, Israel -- ECI, a global provider of ELASTIC Network® solutions for service providers, critical infrastructures and data center operators, announced today the launch of the NPT-1010D DIN-rail a compact, managed, packet transport edge device.

The NPT-1010D is ideally suited to survive and thrive in the coming cloud-based distributed energy resources (DER) network environment. Aimed at strategic industries and mission critical infrastructures, it is hardened to handle extreme conditions in locations without continual monitoring and maintenance and can be installed in compact or non-assisted cabinets.

Power utilities are seeing an increasing number of distributed energy resources (DER) in their network, which typically use renewable energy sources like wind and solar. These systems are often decentralized, modular and more flexible than the centralized resources (power stations) used in traditional power generation.

Combining the various DER systems with traditional generation creates what is called a smart grid that is far more resilient and efficient than today’s operational structures and helps meet increasing environmental concerns. To facilitate this integration, the operations technologies (OT) used by power utilities must be evolved to support the increased flexibility and decentralization offered by the DER systems. A transition to packet-based communications is essential to achieve this increased agility in the OT network.

“Revolutionary market shifts are looming, presenting a new host of challenges. The NPT-1010D is the most compact device available, about the length of a ballpoint pen. Moreover the appliance is fully hardened, meaning utilities can place it anywhere, even in non-assisted cabinets. It is one of the few solutions on the market with full management and monitoring capabilities due to Ethernet/MPLS support, which makes it a perfect DER gateway,” said Moshe Shimon, VP product management at ECI Telecom. “ECI’s Neptune family has always delivered key capabilities in tune with the needs of utilities and critical infrastructures. One of these emerging challenges seems to be the ever-evolving DER environment."

Incorporating integrated electronic devices like ECI’s NPT-1010D will provide remotely monitored and controlled solutions to improve edge management and full network utilization. This fully managed edge device is optimized for remote locations with strict environmental and size requirements, serving as a DER gateway and supporting Ethernet and MPLS with up to 5 Gbps managed switching capacity. It provides carrier-grade service assurance in the most compact form factor available today. As part of the wider Neptune family of packet-optical systems, the DIN-rail size solution offers a powerful, flexible and efficient, end-to-end solution for critical infrastructures.

“The utility and critical infrastructure market is a strategic market for ECI. We’ve been serving these customers for over 50 years, with much success. We understand that utilities and critical infrastructures have unique needs which require special attention. With hundreds of clients worldwide, our product development is inspired by the needs of the market. When we understood the implications of the DER, we put a plan together to ensure that our solutions properly attended the expansion of the OT networks. The DER opens many new end-points which need to be protected from cyber-security attacks. ECI’s award-winning cybersecurity suite tailored for utilities, can help protect these end-points as well as the entire IT/OT communications infrastructure,” said Marco Berger, head of utilities and critical infrastructure sectors at ECI.

ECI Telecom Ltd.