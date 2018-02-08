Arista To Acquire Mojo Networks for Cloud-based WiFi Networking

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Arista Networks, an industry leader in software driven cloud networking solutions for large datacenter and computing environments, today announced that it will acquire Mojo Networks, inventor of Cognitive WiFiTM and a leader in cloud-managed wireless networking. Arista's first acquisition is expected to close during its third quarter, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Earlier this year, Arista announced cognitive cloud networking, designed to address transitional changes as enterprises move to IoT (Internet of things) ready campuses. Designed to bring operational consistency and modern cloud principles to the enterprise campus, Arista extends this architecture with the addition of Mojo Networks by providing secure, high performance cognitive WiFi at cloud scale.

