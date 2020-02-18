Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
DOCSIS

Intel in talks to sell home connectivity unit to MaxLinear

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/18/2020
Comment (0)

Intel is in talks to sell its home connectivity unit to MaxLinear, multiple industry sources have said.

Bloomberg first reported that Intel and MaxLinear are in M&A discussions, but noted that no final decision has been made and that Intel might still keep the unit. The Intel unit makes chips for DOCSIS modems and gateways and silicon for WiFi and smart home products.

Intel has also shopped its home connectivity unit to others, including Qualcomm and MediaTek, industry sources said.

A sale of all or part of Intel's home connectivity unit to MaxLinear makes sense, given long-standing collaborations on cable modem products that have paired Intel's DOCSIS chipsets with MaxLinear's front-end silicon. In January 2019, for example, Intel and MaxLinear announced they were partnering on platforms designed to support Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX), an original annex to DOCSIS 3.1 that targets symmetrical speeds of 10 Gbit/s over hybrid fiber/coax networks.

The new DOCSIS 4.0 specs from CableLabs also aim for 10-Gig speeds (along with new low-latency and security capabilities) but are being written to support both FDX and Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD). FDX, a technique favored by Comcast, is designed for upstream and downstream traffic to run on the same block of spectrum. ESD, however, keeps upstream and downstream traffic separate while also expanding the capacity ceiling on the HFC network well above 1.2GHz.

Intel's DOCSIS technology should find another home because the cable industry needs another source of silicon and that cable operators and their device suppliers can use in addition to market leader Broadcom. That competitive fire will keep burning in the DOCSIS 4.0 era as MSOs and device makers look to keep modem and gateway product costs down.

Reports surfaced in November 2019 that Intel was seeking buyers for its connected home chip unit, which, according to Bloomberg, has annual sales of about $450 million. MaxLinear pulled in revenues of $317.18 million for all of 2019, down from $384.99 million in the year-ago period.

Intel, which unloaded its smartphone modem business to Apple last July for about $1 billion, got into the DOCSIS chip game in August 2010 via the acquisition of Texas Instruments' cable modem product line.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Antronix: Industry Leader for 40 Years & Counting
The Impact of Full Duplex DOCSIS
Video – Data Throughput Solutions
Meeting Cable's 10G Challenge Without Lots More Fiber
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE