Sponsored By

Infinera's results highlight hyperscale growth amid telecom stagnation

Infinera said it scored a major new deal with a hyperscale company that some analysts believe is Facebook operator Meta. The deal is helping to hide an ongoing slowdown in the telecom sector.

Mike Dano

March 7, 2024

3 Min Read
Abstract portal or futuristic data center
(Source: Olga Salt/Alamy Stock Photo)

Infinera officials this week cheered one of the company's largest ever deals, for 800G 3-nm ZR+ pluggables to an unnamed hyperscale company. The company's optical products will be used to improve connectivity just outside that hyperscale company's data centers (the financial analysts at Rosenblatt believe Infinera's unnamed hyperscale customer is Facebook owner Meta).

However, Infinera's successes in the hyperscale sector are helping to hide its ongoing struggles to sell its optical goodies to telecom companies like AT&T, Verizon and Vodafone.

Infinera is not the only telecom vendor to feel the pinch. A number of other telecom and cable equipment vendors – from CommScope to Casa Systems, Vecima Networks, Harmonic and Lumentum – have offered decidedly mixed commentary about demand from network operators. The story, generally, is that service providers hoarded telecom equipment during pandemic-era traffic spikes, and are now slowly putting that equipment to use. As a result, they've dramatically cut back on orders for new equipment.

"We believe that the spend and the inventory situation frees up in the back half [of 2024]. And that's been consistent industry commentary, I believe, if you talk through the value chain in the industry," David Heard, Infinera's CEO, said on the company's earnings call this week, according to Seeking Alpha.

In the meantime, Infinera is working to plug that telecom shortfall with optical sales to hyperscalers like Meta. Specifically, the company is eying the data center interconnect (DCI) market, which involves forming high-speed connections between data centers. According to Heard, those sales are catching fire, with fully 40% of the company's revenues coming from hyperscale customers.

"The growth rates we see are pretty tremendous," he said. He said data center investments into equipment for AI and ML are driving that demand.

Infinera isn't alone. "AI (artificial intelligence) opportunities continue to surface," wrote the financial analysts at BofA Global Research in a note to investors this week. They said demand for high-performance, AI-based computing is creating opportunities for large data center operators like Digital Realty and Equinix.

The BofA analysts also noted that "domestic wireless carrier activity remains muted." But they too pointed to "green shoots" indicating renewed demand among network operators starting in the second half of this year and carrying through to 2025.

That's roughly the same timeframe that Infinera expects demand to resume among its network operator customers.

In preliminary results issued this week, Infinera expects Q4 2023 revenues of between $435 million and $452 million. Infinera also expects revenues in 2024 to grow 2% to 3%, which is lower than the 4.4% expected by a consensus of financial analysts. The company said much of its revenue growth will occur in the second half of 2024.

Infinera officials remained optimistic. "These strategic wins, combined with our design win funnel, position us well to deliver a stronger second half and place us on a path to achieve our seventh consecutive year of revenue growth with continued margin and earnings per share expansion," Heard said in a statement.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Gift with blank tag and a decorative red ribbon and bow on a white studio background
Video Streaming
Charter adds ESPN+ to 'TV Select Plus' packages
Charter adds ESPN+ to 'TV Select Plus' packages

Mar 7, 2024

A cable TV connector
Cable Technology
The 'cable' fade-out continues
The 'cable' fade-out continues

Mar 7, 2024

Court gavel resting on a pile of money.
5G
There may not be much interest in T-Mobile's 800MHz auction
There may not be much interest in T-Mobile's 800MHz auction

Mar 7, 2024

Rakuten logo on a shirt
Open RAN
Rakuten spills beans on software revamp and why Cisco hasn't gone
Rakuten spills beans on software revamp and why Cisco hasn't gone

Mar 7, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Ericsson on industrializing Open RAN
Ericsson on industrializing Open RAN
Sponsored Content
Fujitsu is helping MNOs extend the fronthaul range by 60%
Fujitsu is helping MNOs extend the fronthaul range by 60%
Sponsored Content
Samsung Networks’ Progress in Europe
Samsung Networks’ Progress in Europe