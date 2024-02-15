Sponsored By

Carlyle is getting offers for its stake in Indian data center firm Nxtra worth three times its original investment, according to media reports, with the increase in value attributed to India's growing digital economy.

Gagandeep Kaur

February 15, 2024

2 Min Read
Network panel switch and cables in a data center.
(Source: PIOTR PIATROUSKI/Alamy Stock Photo)

Global investment firm Carlyle is planning to sell its 24% stake in Nxtra Data, the data center arm of India's second-largest service provider, Bharti Airtel, according to a media report. Carlyle acquired the stake for around 17.8 billion Indian rupees (US$214 million) in 2020.

The media report hints that Carlyle is getting offers of around $642 million, triple the amount it invested in Nxtra. This is hardly surprising, considering the Indian data center industry is recording exponential growth on the back of the growing data consumption and digitization of enterprises.

The Indian data center market size is likely to grow from 2,010MW in 2024 to touch 4,770MW by 2029, according to Mordor Intelligence. The growth is fuelled by the popularity of video content, online gaming, as well as over the top (OTT) and fintech applications.

Nxtra has recorded consistent growth over the last few years, promising to offer good returns to Carlyle if it plans to exit the investment.

The company operates 12 large data centers, two hyperscale data centers and over 120 edge data centers in the country. It is planning to invest INR50 billion ($602 million) over the next few years to develop six new hyperscale data centers across metropolitan areas in India to double its capacity to over 400MW. Nxtra recently launched operations in Nigeria in Africa, where Airtel has a strong presence.

The acceleration of enterprises' digital transformation after the outbreak of COVID-19 has contributed to growing demand, as has the emergence of 5G coupled with growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI. The data localization norms in India are also adding to the growing demand for data centers.

Nxtra benefits from being part of the Bharti Airtel, which has over 1,200 enterprise customers in the country.

The company was in the news recently for signing two new agreements to procure renewable energy. It has signed a power-wheeling agreement with Ampln and Amplus Energy to acquire 140,208 MWh of additional renewable energy. As part of the agreement, AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy will set up captive power plants with 48MWdc solar capacity and 24.3MW wind capacity for Nxtra's data centers in the states of Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

World map with communication network on server room background
Network Platforms
Verizon highlights network APIs while Dish's go missing
Verizon highlights network APIs while Dish's go missing

Feb 15, 2024

Made in the USA US emblem with a US flag in the background
Digital Divide
Vecima ratchets up US manufacturing in support of BEAD
Vecima ratchets up US manufacturing in support of BEAD

Feb 15, 2024

Orange Group CEO Christel Heydemann
Finance
AI and bots aid Orange’s transformation drive
AI and bots aid Orange’s transformation drive

Feb 15, 2024

Cisco logo sign at MWC19 in Barcelona, Spain
Network Automation
Cisco confirms layoffs, delays hopes for a recovery
Cisco confirms layoffs, delays hopes for a recovery

Feb 15, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband