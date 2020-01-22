Verizon Fios Connects With Google Stadia

NEW YORK -- It's no secret; Verizon Fios is the perfect platform for gamers, and we've now taken it one step further by teaming up with Google for a significant gaming announcement. Verizon and Google are partnering to deliver the best games to more gamers than ever before.

With Fios, there's no added surcharges, no broadcast or regional sports network fees, and no surprises. It just works. Starting January 29, new Fios Gigabit internet customers will get a Stadia Premiere Edition on us. Stadia Premiere Edition includes a controller, a free three month Stadia Pro subscription for access to games in up to 4k/60fps, and a Google Chromecast Ultra to enjoy your favorite games on your existing TV.

What is Stadia? Stadia is the perfect way to game without relying on costly hardware, and lets you play on all the different screens you use in your life. With Stadia, you can instantly play your favorite games over Verizon Fios or anywhere you have Wi-Fi.

To make your life easier, Stadia works on hardware you and your friends already own, including your TV, laptop, desktop, and select tablets and phones. Grab your controller and in moments you're gaming with your friends. Stadia Pro is Stadia's premium subscription service and your gateway to the absolute best of Stadia: up to 4K resolution and 5.1 surround sound on TVs, free access to select games, and discounts on game purchases.

How much does it cost and when can I sign up? Fios Gigabit packages start at $79.99 per month and are ideal for a virtually seamless entertainment and gaming experience. New Mix & Match on Fios subscribers who choose Gigabit get a brand new Fios Home Router featuring WiFi 6 technology included.

From there, you can choose a TV package based on the channels you love, or stick with your favorite streaming service, like YouTube TV, offered free for the first month. Check out the My Fios app or at visit verizon.com/mixandmatch to learn more about Fios Gigabit, Mix & Match on Fios and how to get a free Stadia (starting January 29). Stay tuned for additional Stadia promotion news for Verizon 5G Home customers coming soon.

