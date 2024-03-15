Microsoft says it will no longer charge customers data transfer fees when switching to a different cloud provider. The move comes after a Google exec alluded to Microsoft having 'restrictive and unfair licensing practices.'

Kelsey Ziser, Senior Editor

March 15, 2024

2 Min Read
Cloudy skies following a rainstorm over North Texas
Cloudy with a chance of egrets. Or egress, rather. Source: Phil Harvey/Alamy Stock Photo

Microsoft Azure finally caved to the mounting pressure to remove data egress fees.

The hyperscaler announced this week it would no longer charge customers data transfer fees when switching to a different cloud provider. This comes after both Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS) waived egress fees earlier this year.

But the move isn't quite enough in Amit Zavery's opinion. Zavery, GM and VP for Google Cloud, tweeted that Microsoft still has work to do: "@Microsoft's decision to stop charging its customers exit fees is a step in the right direction. But to really support customer choice, it’s time to address the greatest barrier: MSFT's restrictive and predatory licensing that force customers into Azure."

When Google announced the end of egress fees in January, Zavery alluded to Microsoft having "restrictive and unfair licensing practices."

"Certain legacy providers leverage their on-premises software monopolies to create cloud monopolies, using restrictive licensing practices that lock in customers and warp competition," he explained in a blog post.

Microsoft Azure's move to waive egress fees also only applies to exiting customers that plan on canceling all Azure subscriptions, reported TechCrunch.

"A business wishing to adopt a multi- or hybrid-cloud approach that includes Azure, will still have to pay egress fees once they've used up their 100GB monthly allowance," explained TechCrunch's Paul Sawers. The waiving of data transfer fees also only applies to storage data, he added.

Related:AWS follows Google Cloud in ending cloud switching costs

Getting ahead of regulation

In November 2023, Google called out Microsoft by approaching the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority), the UK's antitrust regulator. Google claimed Microsoft's "business practices had left rivals at a significant disadvantage," according to Reuters. The CMA launched an investigation into the UK's cloud providers last October after telecom industry regulator Ofcom reported on Azure's and AWS's domination of the cloud industry.

"In 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft's Azure had a combined 70-80% share of Britain's public cloud infrastructure services market, Ofcom said. Google’s cloud division was their closest competitor, at around 5-10%," reported Reuters.

All three major cloud providers are also likely removing data transfer fees in preparation to meet requirements under the European Data Act. The European Commission said that under the new legislation customers will be able to switch between cloud providers free of charge. The Data Act goes into effect on September 12, 2025.

About the Author(s)

Kelsey Ziser

Kelsey Ziser

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Kelsey is a senior editor at Light Reading, co-host of the Light Reading podcast, and host of the "What's the story?" podcast.

Her interest in the telecom world started with a PR position at Connect2 Communications, which led to a communications role at the FREEDM Systems Center, a smart grid research lab at N.C. State University. There, she orchestrated their webinar program across college campuses and covered research projects such as the center's smart solid-state transformer.

Kelsey enjoys reading four (or 12) books at once, watching movies about space travel, crafting and (hoarding) houseplants.

Kelsey is based in Raleigh, N.C.

See more from Kelsey Ziser
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Exterior view of a modern multi-story apartment building
Network Technology
Private wireless players cheer neutral host momentum
Private wireless players cheer neutral host momentum

Mar 15, 2024

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: Wisconsin co-ops get millions for broadband networks
The Buildout: Wisconsin co-ops get millions for broadband networks

Mar 15, 2024

Vodafone logo sign
Finance
Vodafone agrees to €8B sale of Italian biz to Swisscom
Vodafone agrees to €8B sale of Italian biz to Swisscom

Mar 15, 2024

Breezeline President Frank van der Post
Wireless
Breezeline to debut mobile in Connecticut, use hard and soft SIMs
Breezeline to debut mobile in Connecticut, use hard and soft SIMs

Mar 15, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Vecima’s German Iaryczower from Cable Next-Gen 2024
Vecima’s German Iaryczower from Cable Next-Gen 2024
Sponsored Content
Calix’s Mike Emmendorfer shares how cable operators can accelerate the adoption of ITU-T XGS-PON and 50G PON
Calix’s Mike Emmendorfer shares how cable operators can accelerate the adoption of ITU-T XGS-PON and 50G PON
Sponsored Content
Mastering the Middle Mile: Digicomm's Vision for Transformative Network Solutions
Mastering the Middle Mile: Digicomm's Vision for Transformative Network Solutions