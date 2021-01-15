Media+Tech Collective forms

DENVER – The Rocky Mountain Cable Association (RMCA) announced today that after nine years as the leading Denver-based association for regional companies and individuals who work in the broader business of cable and telecommunications, the organization will rebrand, expand and reimagine its charter as the Media+Tech Collective (MTC) in 2021. A true "collective," there will be no restrictions on those members or businesses who may join as a member or sponsor the MTC.

"The Media+Tech Collective was born for those seeking an affordable option to address the need for networking, education and information sharing of best practices for the converged businesses of media and high tech," said Charlotte Bockstahler, the new President of the Media+Tech Collective.

The RMCA was established in January 2012 as a local successor to the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing Rocky Mountains chapter (CTAMRM) and currently has a membership base of approximately 300 members. With some exceptions, the CTAMRM and RMCA historically limited their membership and corporate sponsor support to those engaged directly in the business of cable.

Annual MTC membership dues for individuals costs $85/year, with discounts available for students and corporate bulk membership purchases.

