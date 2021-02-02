Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Imagine Communications sells off Digital Rapids unit

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/2/2021
Comment (0)

TORONTO, ON and DALLAS, Texas – The technology behind one of the most respected brands that helped ignite today's streaming media landscape is back as an independent, sharply-focused company again, as newly-formed Antix Digital Inc. has acquired the live streaming and compression solutions portfolio from Imagine Communications. Led by Tony Huang, the former head of product management for the same product family at Digital Rapids, the new company will accelerate future development of the solutions while taking over service and support for existing customers and systems.

The transaction encompasses software-based compression, processing and streaming solutions that enable leading media enterprises to efficiently and profitably engage audiences across delivery platforms ranging from mobile and OTT services to linear broadcast and cable channels. The foundation of the storied product line was developed by pioneering streaming solutions developer Digital Rapids, which Imagine Communications acquired in 2014. Imagine continued to evolve the portfolio with enhanced features and new products, but with streaming media delivery now deeply entrenched in today's society far beyond commercial media and entertainment applications, it became clear that there are broader opportunities.

The transaction also marks the return of the portfolio's original "StreamZ" product branding.

Imagine will continue to sell the Antix-acquired products to their customers as a non-exclusive Antix reseller, while Antix will honor Imagine Communications' existing customer support contracts for these solutions.

Huang has extensive experience in managing the product portfolio, having served as Global Director, Product Line Management for Compression at Imagine Communications following his tenure at Digital Rapids. Prior to Digital Rapids, he worked in product management for DTV compression products at broadcast vendor Evertz.

