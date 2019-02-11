& cplSiteName &

SCTE Launches 'Microgrid' Working Group Tied to Energy 2020 Program

2/7/2019
EXTON, Pa. -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced creation of a Microgrid Working Group within the ANSI-accredited SCTE•ISBE Standards Program. The project will be conducted within the Energy Management Subcommittee and in conjunction with the SCTE•ISBE Energy 2020 program.

The working group’s charter is to define operational practices and standards for microgrids; to facilitate communication among service providers, industry partners, and other standards organizations; to educate the community on the applicability and use of microgrid technology in cable system operator facilities; to demonstrate that the technology is deployable and manageable for service providers; and to create a library of microgrid use cases showing how proper application of microgrids can improve resiliency, reduce operational costs, and accelerate deployment.

The Microgrid Working Group is being chaired by Tim Martinson, vice president of EMerge Alliance, an association developing standards for DC power distribution in commercial structures. The vice chair is David Geary, PE, senior principal electrical engineer with Comcast.

Energy 2020 brings together cable operator and vendor expertise to create alignment on standards and operational practices, to drive design and implementation of equipment, and to create SCTE•ISBE training resources that will enable workforce teams to optimize technology for maximum efficiency. More information on Energy 2020 and the SCTE•ISBE Energy Management Program is available at http://www.scte.org/energy/ or by e-mailing [email protected]

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

