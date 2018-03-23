& cplSiteName &

Comcast: New DAA Nodes to Be FDX-Capable

Mari Silbey
3/23/2018



DENVER -- Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies -- Things are moving fast in the cable access network, and technologies are starting to collide as one innovation after another races through the CableLabs research and development community. Just as distributed access architecture (DAA) technology is starting to see early deployments, Full Duplex (FDX) DOCSIS is nipping at its heels, promising to expand cable's upstream capacity at the same time DAA puts operators on a path to network virtualization.

But cable companies don't want to make multiple upgrades to their infrastructure in quick succession. And that's why Comcast is pushing vendors to make new DAA technology upgradeable to support FDX DOCSIS in the near future.

Speaking by video link to an audience at Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event here (after being snowed in on the east coast), Comcast's vice president of network architecture Rob Howald said that he began talking to CableLabs and Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) vendor partners just last week about how to proceed with DOCSIS developments through the rest of the year. Referring to the new DAA optical nodes coming to market, Howald noted that, "A Full-Duplex-capable node has to begin its life as just a regular DAA node."

Once a DAA node is in the field, Comcast wants to be able to use software to upgrade it to support FDX DOCSIS.

The timing is tight. CableLabs is still building out the FDX DOCSIS spec, but because Comcast plans to move forward quickly with DAA, Howald said he'd like to see some early FDX-capable nodes taken out into the field for trials in the second half of this year. Further, he said he expects "some level of symmetrical service proof of concept," i.e. field demonstration showing that FDX DOCSIS delivers on its 5Gbit/s symmetrical promises, in roughly the same time frame.

Light Reading's Alan Breznick spoke to Comcast's Rob Howald via video link at the Cable Next-Gen event after a storm closed airports on the east coast.
Light Reading's Alan Breznick spoke to Comcast's Rob Howald via video link at the Cable Next-Gen event after a storm closed airports on the east coast.

It's worth noting that Full Duplex DOCSIS technology has already gone through significant lab testing. In fact, Howald told the Denver audience that those working on the technology have actually built simulated cable plant to see how FDX DOCSIS behaves in different conditions.

Still, nothing beats actual field trials.

Howald also emphasized the point that FDX DOCSIS is likely to continue to evolve. Among other things, he doesn't believe speeds of 5 Gbit/s are the limit of what DOCSIS cable networks will one day be able to deliver.

Related posts:

  • Snapshot: Cable Access, a Market in Transition
  • Cable Closes In on 5-Gig Upstream With FDX
  • CableLabs Pushes Full Duplex Forward

    — Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    From The Founder
    Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
    April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
    April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
    May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
    May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
    September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
    October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
    November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
    November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
    November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    Hot Topics
    Dell CTO: Public Cloud Is 'Way More Expensive Than Buying From Us'
    Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/19/2018
    IBM Faces Age Discrimination Accusations
    Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/22/2018
    Eurobites: Cambridge Analytica Feels the Heat
    Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/20/2018
    HR: Cable Dominates US Broadband
    Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/21/2018
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Animals with Phones
    Live Digital Audio

    A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    All Partner Perspectives