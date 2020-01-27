Caption Contest: The Comcast Pointer

This photo comes from the press materials sent out with the announcement that Comcast has completed the acquisition of Blueface, a Dublin-based unified communications company.

The image shows (left to right) Bill Stemper, president of Comcast Business; Blueface CEO Alan Foy; and Bob Victor, SVP of Comcast Business.

I have to know: What is Mr. Stemper pointing at? Our Eurobites team took a guess already. Please let us know what you think in the message boards below. Wrong answers only, please.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading