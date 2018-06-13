& cplSiteName &

Altice USA Names Jean-Charles Nicolas SVP, Altice Mobile

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/20/2018
50%
50%

NEW YORK, NY - Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video service operators in the United States and the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded internet, TV and phone services, today announces that Jean-Charles Nicolas has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Altice Mobile.

In this newly created role, Nicolas will lead the development, launch, and ongoing market strategy for Altice USA’s mobile service, which is expected to be available by 2019. Nicolas will be responsible for the end-to-end mobile customer experience, including operations, marketing, sales, and customer care. Nicolas reports to Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA’s Co-President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Jean-Charles brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the mobile communications industry, and we are pleased to have him join us in the U.S. as we prepare to launch our mobile service and introduce disruptive and differentiating offers to our residential and business customers,” said Boubazine. “Our expansion into the U.S. mobile industry is an exciting evolution for Altice USA, enabling us to deliver best-in-class entertainment and innovative digital services through high-quality, ubiquitous and seamless connectivity. We are making great progress readying our network infrastructure and customer management platforms to support our mobile offering and are glad to have Jean-Charles onboard for this next phase as we bring our wireless product to market.”

Altice USA’s mobile offering will be powered through the company’s full MVNO agreement with Sprint, which was announced late last year. Unlike many other MVNO partnerships, the agreement enables Altice USA to connect its network to the Sprint Nationwide network and have full control over Altice Mobile’s features, functionality, and customer experience.

Altice

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
The Telco Debt Binge May End Badly
Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst, Futuriom, 6/15/2018
Comcast's Bid for Content, Growth & Whatever Comes Next
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 6/13/2018
Source Packet Routing Gets Real in 2018
Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 6/15/2018
Ciena CTO Says No to Skynet, Advocates Adaptive Networks
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 6/14/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Backing Up Your Work Is Crucial Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives