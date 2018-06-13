Altice USA Names Jean-Charles Nicolas SVP, Altice Mobile

NEW YORK, NY - Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video service operators in the United States and the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink-branded internet, TV and phone services, today announces that Jean-Charles Nicolas has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Altice Mobile.

In this newly created role, Nicolas will lead the development, launch, and ongoing market strategy for Altice USA’s mobile service, which is expected to be available by 2019. Nicolas will be responsible for the end-to-end mobile customer experience, including operations, marketing, sales, and customer care. Nicolas reports to Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA’s Co-President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Jean-Charles brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the mobile communications industry, and we are pleased to have him join us in the U.S. as we prepare to launch our mobile service and introduce disruptive and differentiating offers to our residential and business customers,” said Boubazine. “Our expansion into the U.S. mobile industry is an exciting evolution for Altice USA, enabling us to deliver best-in-class entertainment and innovative digital services through high-quality, ubiquitous and seamless connectivity. We are making great progress readying our network infrastructure and customer management platforms to support our mobile offering and are glad to have Jean-Charles onboard for this next phase as we bring our wireless product to market.”

Altice USA’s mobile offering will be powered through the company’s full MVNO agreement with Sprint, which was announced late last year. Unlike many other MVNO partnerships, the agreement enables Altice USA to connect its network to the Sprint Nationwide network and have full control over Altice Mobile’s features, functionality, and customer experience.

Altice