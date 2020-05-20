NAB: 40,000 engaged with 'Digital Express' event

Washington, DC – The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced today that an estimated 40,000 industry professionals have accessed the inaugural NAB Show Express since the online event launched on May 13. Participants from around the world engaged with content through social media streams, partner programs and directly via nabshowexpress.com. In total, participants consumed more than 1.6 million minutes of video content via the event's broadcast channels, on-demand videos and social media streams over the past week.

The digital experience brought the annual NAB Show online with 24-hour access to premium content curated for the global media and entertainment community and an exclusive marketplace featuring 1,479 exhibiting companies. NAB Show Express continues to offer free access to more than 200 on-demand educational sessions, executive conversations, resources and exhibits. Registration remains open at nabshowexpress.com through the end of August 2020.

NAB Show, held annually in Las Vegas, is the world's largest convention encompassing media, entertainment and technology. With more than 90,000 attendees from 160 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.

