FuboTV, FaceBank strike merger deal

NEW YORK – FaceBank Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FBNK), a leading celebrity and sports focused virtual entertainment company, and fuboTV Inc., a leading live TV streaming platform, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Immediately following the closing of the merger, fuboTV will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of FaceBank, and FaceBank will be renamed fuboTV Inc. The combined company is expected to be headquartered in New York and led by fuboTV CEO David Gandler as CEO. Additional announcements regarding the combined company's management structure and the Board of Directors will be forthcoming.

The proposed merger is expected to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV's direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank's technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances. This combination will create a content delivery platform for traditional and future-form IP. fuboTV plans to leverage FaceBank's IP sharing relationships with leading celebrities and other digital technologies to enhance its sports and entertainment offerings.

The companies also believe the merger will position fuboTV to continue its global expansion with FaceBank's Nexway AG, a global ecommerce and payment platform with a business presence in 180 countries, accepting payments in roughly 140 currencies. fuboTV was the first virtual MVPD to commit to global expansion and in 2018 entered Europe with its launch in Spain.

Since its founding in 2015 as a soccer streaming service, fuboTV has evolved into a live TV streaming platform with more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels for cord-cutters than any other live platform. Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can't find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and is the only virtual MVPD to stream in 4K.

The Boards of Directors of both companies and the major stockholders of fuboTV have approved the transaction, which is anticipated to close during the first quarter of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

fuboTV is being advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati P.C. as legal counsel. FaceBank is being advised by Loeb & Loeb LLP and Anthony L.G., PLLC, as legal counsel, IndexAtlas AG as M&A advisor, and Axxcess Capital as financial advisor.

fuboTV