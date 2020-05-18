Charter offers free month of service to new SMB customers

STAMFORD, Conn. – To support America's small businesses as they help restart the economy, Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it will provide one month of free services to any new customer that signs up for Spectrum Business as their connectivity provider. Businesses interested in the offer, which applies to all of Charter's internet, phone and TV services, can learn more at Business.Spectrum.com/reopen or by calling 1-833-537-0730.

Charter's offer is aimed at energizing small businesses, such as local coffee shops, restaurants, fitness clubs and retailers, as they reopen their doors and resume daily activity for their customers in a post-quarantine reality.

Charter's offer for a free month of Spectrum Business services is available throughout the company's 41-state footprint and aligned with state timelines to resume business operations. More information is available at Business.spectrum.com/reopen. Some restrictions apply.

