Atlantic Broadband teams with Altaworx on 4G backup service

QUINCY, Mass. – Atlantic Broadband, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, today announced the availability of 4G LTE backup service for its business internet customers. Supported by Altaworx, which aggregates services from two leading nationwide wireless networks, the service enhances reliability by protecting against internet interruptions. With the addition of the backup service, Atlantic Broadband's internet service now offers a 99.9% uptime commitment through Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Small- to medium-sized businesses today rely on internet service to ensure seamless operations. If internet service is interrupted by unexpected situations like power failure or equipment damage, it can affect point of sale (POS) operations, computer connections, security systems and more. Atlantic Broadband's new 4G LTE backup service delivers automatic connectivity and business continuity so that businesses can continue to service their customers.

Atlantic Broadband's 4G backup service seamlessly activates when the primary internet connection is interrupted, and service is returned to the primary connection automatically when connectivity is restored. Advanced messaging notifies customers of the 4G activation, as well as when the primary service is restored.

Atlantic Broadband Business customers can add 4G backup for a flat fee of $27.99 per month.

To learn more about Atlantic Broadband's 4G LTE backup with SLAs, visit atlanticbb.com/business/4g. To learn about its internet, phone and TV offerings for business, visit atlanticbb.com/business.

Atlantic Broadband