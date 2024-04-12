The telco operators plan to build the VTS cable system with a configuration of eight fiber pairs (8FP), using the latest advanced wavelength division multiplexing technology.

Gigi Onag, Senior Editor, APAC

April 12, 2024

2 Min Read
Viettel and Singtel sign Vietnam-Singapore submarine cable deal
(Center seated, left to right) Nguyen Manh Ho, general director of Viettel Solutions and Ooi Seng Keat, vice president of digital infrastructure and services at Singtel, signed the memorandum of understanding to develop the VTS cable system. (Source: Singtel)

Viettel Group and Singtel are teaming up to develop the Vietnam-Singapore (VTS) cable system, delivering what they have called the shortest route that would directly connect Vietnam to the largest digital hub in Southeast Asia. The cable system will also add hundreds of Tbit/s to the operators' international connectivity capacity when it goes online in the second quarter of 2027, according to the companies.

In a joint statement released Friday, the telco operators said they intend to build the VTS cable system with a configuration of eight fiber pairs (8FP), using the latest advanced wavelength division multiplexing technology.

The main trunk landing station located in Vietnam will be managed by Viettel, while the one in Singapore will be managed by Singtel.  There are also planned branch landing stations in Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia.

"With investment in and ownership of new submarine cables, Viettel expects to play a significant role as a crucial link in the digital infrastructure and international and regional data transmission infrastructure, deploying international Internet connection applications requiring high-speed connection such as: 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Automation, artificial intelligence and virtual reality," the statement says.

Laying the groundwork for Vietnam's digital transformation

The VTS is the Vietnamese operator's seventh investment in submarine cable systems.

Besides providing a large amount of high-speed capacity, the VTS cable system will open a new connection to the south and enhance the redundancy and security of Viettel's international connection infrastructure.

The company earlier announced its investment in the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) – the largest bandwidth cable system in Vietnam – with connections to Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore, which are the three largest IP hubs in the region. Viettel owns the landing station of this cable in Quy Nhon.

Viettel is also the largest investor in the Asia Link Cable, which connects the two main Asian IP hubs in Hong Kong and Singapore. It owns the landing station of this cable in Da Nang.

Submarine cable systems are a major component of the Vietnamese government's goal to transform the country into a regional data center hub. Based on the strategy laid out by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), the country is aiming to have a minimum of 15 submarine cable systems with a total capacity of at least 334 Tbit/s by 2030.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Regulatory & Politics
Intel, AMD to be blocked from Chinese networks – report
Intel, AMD to be blocked from Chinese networks – report

Apr 12, 2024

Redzone offers a map where it believes it's seeing interference from T-Mobile's network.
5G
Redzone, NextWave also complain of interference from T-Mobile's 5G
Redzone, NextWave also complain of interference from T-Mobile's 5G

Apr 12, 2024

1&1 CEO Ralph Dommermuth
5G
Deutsche Telekom case against 1&1 looks weak
Deutsche Telekom case against 1&1 looks weak

Apr 12, 2024

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: Brightspeed builds on as fiber network reaches 1M passings
The Buildout: Brightspeed builds on as fiber network reaches 1M passings

Apr 12, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Mobile Core
Partner Content - Telefonica Takes Voice Communication to the Next Level with 5G New Calling
Partner Content - Telefonica Takes Voice Communication to the Next Level with 5G New Calling
5G
Partner Content - HKT, Huawei Bring Digital Transformation Into The AI Era
Partner Content - HKT, Huawei Bring Digital Transformation Into The AI Era
5G
Partner Content - AIS Deputy Chief: Excellent User Experience Requires an Excellent Network
Partner Content - AIS Deputy Chief: Excellent User Experience Requires an Excellent Network