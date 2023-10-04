Sponsored By

NEC completes Indonesia's new subsea cable systemNEC completes Indonesia's new subsea cable system

The Patara-2 submarine cable system, owned by Telkom Indonesia, enhances connectivity in the Indonesian towns of Waisai, Manokwari and Supiori.

Gigi Onag

October 4, 2023

2 Min Read
Subsea cables on ocean floor
NEC has been a major cable supplier for several submarine cable projects of Telkom Indonesia since 1991.(Source: Sybille Reuter/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Patara-2 submarine cable system, owned by Telkom Indonesia, is complete and operational. The new cable system, supplied by NEC, connects several islands across Indonesia.

Spanning the distance of 1,200 kilometers, the Patara-2 is a 100Gbit/s x 80 wavelengths x 2 fiber pairs optical fiber submarine cable system. In addition to the existing Sulawesi Maluku Papua Cable System (SMPCS) and others in Indonesia provided by NEC, this new cable system enhances connectivity in the Indonesian towns of Waisai, Manokwari and Supiori.

"Both the Patara-2 and SMPCS cable systems enable the network in the north of Papua to have a redundant configuration, providing highly reliable communications in Papua," said Herlan Wijanarko, director of network & IT at Telkom.

NEC has been a major cable supplier for several submarine cable projects of Telkom Indonesia since 1991, including the Indonesia Global Gateway (IGG) and SMPCS.

"We have laid more than 10 submarine cable systems in the region and are proud to continue contributing to the expansion of Indonesia's connectivity," said Atsushi Kuwahara, managing director of the submarine network division at NEC.

Long-distance field trial

Meanwhile, NEC has also recently completed a long-distance field trial on the IGG cable system owned by Telkom Indonesia. The trial involved using NEC's latest XF3200 transponder, which the Japanese cable manufacturer says has the world's highest level of transmission performance at 800 Gbit/s.

Related:Cable breaks plague Asian subsea cable operators

"NEC has been an important partner for us in submarine cable systems for many years. This field trial proves that NEC's high-quality submarine optical transmission technology has further evolved, thereby helping to meet the increasing traffic demands throughout Indonesia," said Toto Sugiharto, executive general manager of the infrastructure planning division at Telkom.

In the field trial, NEC conducted wavelength division optical transmission of 800Gbit/s signals over 2,100 km, the longest ever recorded.

During the trial, the XF3200 transponder supported approximately 30% higher transmission capacity than existing products that are out in the market, the Japanese company said, which means that it can meet the escalating demand for seamless data transmission.

The new transponder also demonstrated capabilities that contribute to a lower total cost of ownership. These features include low power consumption, high scalability, flexible serviceability and space efficiency.

"We will continue to explore the limits of even greater subsea capacity, flexibility and cost-effectiveness," said Yoshihisa Inada, senior director of the submarine network division at NEC.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Editors' Choice

Featured Videos

IBM's Stephen Rose
AI & Machine Learning
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom

Oct 4, 2023

5G
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023

Oct 2, 2023

Boingo's Mike Zeto talks about the company's new innovation center in front of a wall of monitors.
Customer Experience
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out

Sep 28, 2023

Two badly dressed men stand in front of a window that won't open.
Open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN

Sep 28, 2023

GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair
Network Automation
GSMA's CTO highlights progress of network API program
GSMA's CTO highlights progress of network API program

Sep 27, 2023

Recently Added
Sep 12 - Sep 14, 2023
Tuesday, September 12 & Thursday, September 14, 2023
LEARN MORE