2023 in review: Cable's wireless growth

Sponsored By

2023 in review: Cable's wireless growth2023 in review: Cable's wireless growth

Comcast and Charter raked in mobile lines in 2023, presenting a possible blueprint for other cable operators to follow. But it's unclear whether others can replicate Charter's and Comcast's success in mobile.

Jeff Baumgartner

December 19, 2023

2 Min Read
Charter Spectrum Mobile product featured in store
(Source: Charter Communications)

With broadband subscriber growth hitting a wall, mobile was a huge story for the cable industry in 2023 – at least for Comcast and Charter Communications.

Charter added a whopping 1.92 million mobile lines through the first nine months of the year, giving it a grand total of 7.22 million. Part of those gains come from Charter's Spectrum One promotion, and there are indications that many of the customers who got a free mobile line for a year will stick around once those lines convert to pay.

Comcast's mobile growth was solid but far less aggressive as the operator added 965,000, extending its grand total to 6.27 million.

The rest of the industry hasn't enjoyed quite the same success in mobile. Altice USA is starting to make some progress as it steps up its efforts on mobile, but WideOpenWest still has yet to reveal any mobile line figures since launching its offering in mid-2022.

Hundreds of small and midsized cable ops that are members of The National Content & Technology Cooperative have a mobile option, thanks to the NCTC's deals with AT&T and Reach. But there's not much to show for it yet with respect to commercial deployments. However, Allo, an NCTC member, plans to launch a mobile offering in the first quarter of 2024. Cable One, another NCTC member, is staying on the sidelines.

So, when looking at cable's mobile efforts in the aggregate, it's been a mixed bag. But Comcast and Charter, which are also starting to deploy CBRS spectrum to keep MVNO costs down, are still presenting a path for others to follow.

Here's a roundup of this year's Light Reading stories focused on cable's biggest wireless and mobile moves and results.

Read more about:

Trends

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Private Networks
Looking ahead: Operators warming to neutral host
Looking ahead: Operators warming to neutral host

Dec 19, 2023

An event highlighting the Biden administration's investment in high-speed internet access in the East Room of the White House, July 2023.
Broadband
2023 in review: BEAD program progresses
2023 in review: BEAD program progresses

Dec 19, 2023

Charter Communications Spectrum headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut
Cable Technology
Charter running steep 1-Gig promo in KC area
Charter running steep 1-Gig promo in KC area

Dec 19, 2023

Charter Spectrum Mobile product featured in store
Cable Technology
2023 in review: Cable's wireless growth
2023 in review: Cable's wireless growth

Dec 19, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Network Technology
Transforming Connectivity: Shaping Consumer Experiences and Innovating Networks
Transforming Connectivity: Shaping Consumer Experiences and Innovating Networks

Dec 14, 2023

Sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability

Dec 6, 2023

Network Technology
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions

Dec 6, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News