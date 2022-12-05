Qwilt lights up website delivery service

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Qwilt has launched a new service for website content delivery, enabling publishers to provide a better quality of experience to their online audiences. Qwilt's Site Delivery Service is API-driven, leveraging Qwilt's unique open caching technology and global network of service provider partners to bring to life high-quality digital experiences for end-users around the world. This new offering expands Qwilt's service portfolio and builds upon the success of its streaming media delivery service.

Traditional content delivery network (CDN) caches are typically outside of Internet Service Provider (ISP) networks, far from the end-users who want to access the content. These few and distant caches are often subject to congestion and delivery delays, which in turn, can result in slower page rendering and transactions, ultimately increasing site abandonment rates. Qwilt's solution, which includes deep, collaborative partnerships with service providers, distributes its edge caches deep inside service provider networks, bringing the content considerably closer to the website's visitors.

Qwilt's intelligent edge caching nodes have inherent advantages over other CDN caches, including a shorter distance between cache and end-user, extensive compute and storage capacity at the true network edge, and placement of the cache downstream of potential congestion at peering and exchange points. Qwilt's caches, therefore, are unique in their ability to offer the highest quality delivery of a wide range of sites, such as digital publishing and e-commerce.

