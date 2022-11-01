Diane Christman appointed president and CEO of The Cable Center

DENVER – The Cable Center today announced the appointment of Diane Christman as its new president and CEO. Christman succeeds her longtime colleague, Jana Henthorn, who retired in December 2021. Together, Christman and Henthorn co-architected The Cable Center's Vision 2025 strategic planning initiative that will shape the organization's offerings in support of innovation and intrapreneurship, symposia, and thought leadership.

"Diane is a bold leader and born connector who will bring big ideas to her new role as president and CEO of The Cable Center. She understands how to create, cultivate, and maintain strategic relationships and partnerships that allow organizations to thrive," said Michael Willner, chairman of The Cable Center board and CEO of Penthera Partners. "Diane is the natural choice for this moment in the evolution of the connectivity industry and The Cable Center." Christman brings 30 years of experience building partnerships that drive growth and create value.

She is respected for her diplomatic style and global perspective, valued by an industry inventing the future of high-quality video content and Gigabit-speed connectivity for residential and business customers in U.S. and international markets. Christman joined The Cable Center in 2006 as vice president, marketing and development. She was promoted to senior vice president, programs and development in 2009 and senior vice president, development and chief program officer in 2019.

"I am energized and ready to serve as The Cable Center's new president and CEO. It's an honor to empower our industry's innovators through our programs and experiences and inspire their work to drive change within their organizations," said Diane Christman, president and CEO of The Cable Center.

In concert with the fast-changing industry it represents, Christman will lead an effort to advance The Cable Center in the next phase of its Vision 2025 strategic plan. "We represent and reflect an industry made up of visionaries and doers," said Christman. "Now is the time for big ideas. In 2022, we will innovate and evolve our organization in concert with our industry with an array of compelling offerings."

The Cable Center has begun to accelerate a strategic shift to a more dynamic, and innovation-focused organization. It builds on the activation of Vision 2025, the expansion of the Intrapreneurship Academy, and the investment in creating a vibrant community for resource and idea sharing through thought leadership. Christman will advance the Vision 2025 implementation in collaboration with The Cable Center team and board after co-leading the effort in 2020 and 2021.

Christman's broad background in organizational and financial leadership includes expertise in strategic planning, programs, partnership development, and non-profit management. Since she joined The Cable Center in 2006, she developed and implemented many of the organization's experiential programs, thought leadership initiatives, academic partnerships, events, and work to curate the industry's preeminent collection of entrepreneurial accounts and objects.

She is a longtime Coloradan with deep professional and personal ties in the state. Diane holds a master's degree from the University of Denver and a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University.

