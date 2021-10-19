Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Charter ups Chris Winfrey to COO amid wave of exec changes

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/19/2021
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced a series of executive promotions and appointments to its leadership team with the news that veteran cable executive John Bickham was named Vice Chairman ahead of his previously announced retirement at the end of 2022.

Charter's Chief Financial Officer, Chris Winfrey, was elevated to Chief Operating Officer; while Jessica Fischer, EVP, Finance will succeed Winfrey as CFO. Additionally, Chief Product & Technology Officer Rich DiGeronimo will add oversight for Charter's Network Operations to his existing responsibilities. The appointments are effective immediately with Mr. Bickham, Mr. Winfrey, Ms. Fischer and Mr. DiGeronimo all reporting to Charter Chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge.

Mr. Winfrey will oversee all Cable operations across Charter's 41-state footprint, including field and customer operations, and retain management of marketing, sales, and Spectrum Enterprise. Mr. Winfrey joined Charter as Chief Financial Officer in 2010 and added oversight of Spectrum Enterprise in 2019, and operational leadership of the residential and SMB Sales and Marketing organization, and Spectrum Community Solutions in 2021. Mr. Winfrey joined Charter from Unitymedia GmbH, Germany's second-largest cable operator, where he served as Chief Financial Officer, and as Managing Director for Unitymedia's cable operations, broadcasting and satellite entities.

As CFO, Ms. Fischer adds oversight of Charter's accounting, reporting and corporate budgeting and planning functions to her current responsibilities leading procurement, investor relations, internal audit, treasury, acquisitions and capital market activities and the tax and risk management functions. Since joining Charter in 2017 as a Group Vice President, with responsibility for tax, treasury and risk management, Ms. Fischer has added increasing responsibilities across the finance function. Previously, Ms. Fischer was a partner in the National Tax Department at EY, primarily working in the media and telecommunications space.

Mr. DiGeronimo adds oversight for network and software operations to his current responsibilities leading the Product and Technology organization. This organization designs and develops Charter's industry-leading products, as well as builds and operates the tools and systems to support customers and employees. He joined Charter in 2008 as Vice President of Product Management and has held a variety of increasingly expanded leadership roles. Most recently, he added responsibility for Spectrum Reach, Charter's advertising sales business, to his current position overseeing Charter's product, engineering, information technology, and business development organizations. Prior to Charter, he served as Vice President and General Manager of the Cable Markets Group at Level 3 Communications.

David Ellen, Senior Executive Vice President; Catherine Bohigian, Executive Vice President, Government Affairs; and Rick Dykhouse, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will continue to report to Mr. Rutledge.

Read the full announcement here.

Charter Communications

