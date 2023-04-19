Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cable's wireless business more than 'just an MVNO' – analyst

News Analysis

As US cable operators' first quarter results start to come out next week, there's no doubt that much of the emphasis will be on broadband subscriber results. Some operators will see those subscriber gains slow or even go negative in the face of new fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) competition and sluggish housing move activity.

But while that piece of cable's business remains central and important, investors are not giving cable enough credit for activities in the wireless/mobile business, particularly when it comes to profitability, says Craig Moffett, analyst with MoffettNathanson (a unit of SVB Securities), in his Q1 2023 preview report (registration required).

(Source: Comcast)
(Source: Comcast)

"It remains our suspicion that investors ascribe almost no value to cable's wireless business, so this is perhaps the last great debate for cable investors," Moffett says. "There is easily a 20-percentage-point spread between the most bullish and most bearish estimates for [wireless] segment profitability. Considering that wireless should, in just a few years, account for more than 10% of revenues, that delta translates into multi-point variances in overall Cable margins."

The "less picked-over" question for cable is its position in wireless and, more specifically, wireless profitability, Moffett adds. Estimates of those underlying margins go from as low as 5% up to 35% or more – with the consensus toward the lower end of that range.

Figuring that part out is a bit more challenging, according to Moffett, since Comcast doesn't report wireless margins separately and Charter Communications will stop reporting them starting this quarter. That's due in part to new convergence service bundles that tighten the ties between home broadband and mobile.

But Moffett's broader view is that cable's wireless business is not "just an MVNO" that's assumed to possess low margins.

Look to Verizon

While CBRS spectrum offloads aren't yet having much of an impact on cable's wireless margins, which remain depressed because of customer acquisition expenses during this phase of the business, Moffett believes Verizon's disclosures help to paint the picture.

He points out that Verizon reported big increases in "non-retail" service revenue in 2022. Moffett attributes this wholesale wireless revenue boost to Verizon's MVNO deals with Comcast and Charter rather than from Verizon's smaller MVNO contracts.

Click here for a larger version of this image.
Click here for a larger version of this image.

That "simple methodology" implies cable gross service margins of about 50% in 2021 and 70% in 2022, Moffett explains.

"While we wouldn't suggest this calculation is a precise reflection of Cable's incremental margins – there are puts and takes here that we are undoubtedly missing – we are confident that it is at least directionally right," he writes. "Its implications are dramatic. Put simply, the Cable wireless business is a much better business than investors give it credit for being. And as the business grows, we believe it will provide a much larger boost to overall margins than most expect."

And while net margins for wireless are no doubt lower than margins for broadband, they are expected to rise as customer acquisition costs fall as a percentage of revenue, and particularly as the operators start to reap the benefit of CBRS small cell offloads that offset MVNO costs.

"Investors will inevitably focus first on broadband net additions," Moffett says. "But we would argue that margins, and particularly wireless margins, are the most material source of divergence in estimates, and are therefore the most important metric to watch."

Broadband expectations

The analyst's Q1 preview also includes some predictions on broadband. After Comcast warned of softness in that part of the market in late January, Moffett now expects Comcast to shed about 6,300 broadband subs in Q1, and for Altice USA to lose 17,300. Aided by its faster footprint expansion in rural markets, Charter is expected to gain about 94,100.

Moffett put his preview together amid Comcast's new segment reporting structure. As disclosed in mid-March, Comcast will report segment operating results around two primary businesses: Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Experiences.

Connectivity & Platforms will include its broadband and wireless connectivity businesses operated in the US and with Sky in Europe. Underneath that, the Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment will include residential broadband wireless connectivity services, business video services, advertising sales and the Sky channels. The Business Services Connectivity subsegment will include connectivity services for all sizes of business customers.

The Content & Experiences segment will include Comcast's media and entertainment businesses. That includes a Media subsegment primarily comprised of NBCUniversal's TV and streaming platforms and networks operated by NBC and Telemundo along with Sky Sports and other digital properties. Other subsegments include Studios (NBCU and Sky film and TV production and distribution operations) and Theme Parks.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies – Making cable faster, broader, deeper, better

If you want to know where the cable tech space is heading, we've got you covered. Join the biggest names in the industry in Denver, CO on March 14 & 15 for the latest edition of Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference.

Back for a record 16th consecutive year, Cable Next-Gen is the premier independent conference covering the broadband technology market. This year's edition will tackle all the top tech topics, including 10G, DOCSIS 4.0, Distributed Access Architecture, next-gen PON, fixed wireless access, network virtualization, the Digital Divide and more

Get your free operator pass here.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE