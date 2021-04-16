Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

CableLabs takes on role of convergence catalyst

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/16/2021
Comment (0)

With cable operators and other service providers clearly playing in the wired and wireless worlds and seeking ways to stitch them together, CableLabs has initiated two projects involving execs at both service providers and vendors to drive further collaboration and scale around network and service convergence.

The Convergence Council is an advisory board, largely comprised of suppliers and connectivity vendors, tasked with identifying convergence use cases that can spark development, convergence-focused business models, and "building scenarios for industry consensus."

Meanwhile, the Mobile Convergence Committee (MCC), a group made up of various cable and mobile operators around the world, aims to develop industry requirements for networks focused on the convergence architecture and its specifications.

"We felt it was very necessary to do something comprehensive like this and have these groups collaborate and talk to each other," Mariam Sorond, CableLabs' chief research and development officer, explained. "There's a need, and there's a maturity level on technology."

There is growing industry maturity around virtualized, cloud-native networks and open networks, including open RAN, she noted.

"The concept's been around, but now it's getting to the point where folks are deploying these types of networks," said Sorond, who served as chief wireless architect and VP of technology development at Dish Network before joining CableLabs in August 2019.

Here is the makeup of those two groups in the early going:

The Mobile Convergence Committee (MCC)

  • Craig Cowden, Charter Communications
  • Tom Nagel, Comcast
  • Tony Krueck, Cox Communications
  • Iyad Tarazi, Federated Wireless
  • Xavier Rocoplan, Millicom
  • Luciano Ramos, Rogers Communications
  • Brian O'Shaughnessy, Shaw Communications
  • Elmar Grasser, Sunrise/Liberty Global
  • Nadia Benabdallah, Vodafone
  • Eben Albertyn, VodafoneZiggo

The Convergence Council

  • Caroline Chan, VP & GM, Network Business Incubator Division, Intel
  • Dan Rabinovitsj, VP, Telco Strategy; and Manish Singh, Connectivity Technologies & Ecosystem, Facebook
  • Len Dauphinee, CTO, Broadband Products, MaxLinear
  • John Baker, SVP, Business Development, Mavenir
  • John Chapman, CTO, Broadband Technologies & Fellow, Cisco
  • Robert Soni, Head, Architecture & Technology, Nokia-Bell Labs,
  • Sachin Katti, Assistant Professor, Wireless Technology, Stanford University
  • Shawn Hakl, VP, 5G Strategy, Microsoft
  • Shlomo Rakib, Founder & President, Cohere
  • Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
  • Taher Behbehani, SVP & GM, mobile B2B, Samsung
  • Tom Cloonan, CTO, Cable Solutions, CommScope

The MCC is taking shape as the "cable" industry continues to evolve. Many CableLabs members are already mobile network operators (MNOs) in their own right or are hybrids in the sense that they offer mobile services through MVNO agreements but are also starting to build mobile networks in targeted areas using licensed and unlicensed spectrum.

Sorond stressed that the MCC is open to service providers that fall outside CableLabs' orbit. "In order for this to be successful, we'd like it to have a broader participation than just the CableLabs members," she said.

CableLabs expects the MCC, currently comprised of ten execs, to expand to 14 in the coming months.

Initiatives at the 'incubation phase'

Meetings of the groups are already underway during this "incubation phase," Sorond said.

In the short term, the groups will explore finding common ground around areas that need to be focused on. Longer term, the aim is the define architectures and requirements that can crate scale around convergence.

Sorond acknowledges that industries have built and will continue to build specifications and standards focused on convergence, noting that CableLabs, for one, has contributed work to some convergence-facing specs at the 3GPP.

"But this initiative is quite different. I don't think it's been done in this way before, to bring the industry together like this," Sorond said. "There needs to be a broader level of finding common ground and driving scale [and] creating solutions that provide differentiation and products that can be designed around them."

Converging on use cases

She also sees some parallels with how 5G evolved. Beyond massive connectivity requirements and low-latencies, those behind 5G also sought to develop and spawn tangible use cases such as enterprise and industrial IoT.

"That's what we need to do with convergence. That's what convergence is going to do," Sorond said. "It's going to unleash these set of new use cases and new differentiation aspects and new things that are really going to revolutionize the industry."

However, the tangible results that come out of these organization and initiatives remain to be defined.

"We didn't go into this with any preconceived notion that CableLabs is going to do all the specifications. We went into this [as] the catalyst in the industry," Sorond said. "And we're going to figure out where, if we need specs, where it would be done. We don't want to reinvent wheels. Are there existing bodies? Should we create new bodies? Should we create new labs?"

Those are among the questions the new council and committee will be tasked to figure out, she added.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
Virtualizing the cable headend
Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE