Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

CableLabs kicks off DOCSIS 4.0 modem certification program

News Analysis

The cable industry's push into the DOCSIS 4.0 era took another step forward this week with word that CableLabs and its Kyrio subsidiary will allow suppliers to submit DOCSIS 4.0-based cable modems for certification testing starting June 26.

According to CableLabs' current certification wave schedule, wave 144 is set to start on July 3, 2023. Certification wave 145 will begin on October 2, 2023, and wave 146 is slated to start on January 3, 2024. CableLabs certification means the device complies with the specs and interoperates with DOCSIS networks. The stamp is also needed for DOCSIS devices sold at retail.

(Source: CableLabs. Used with permission)
(Source: CableLabs. Used with permission)

But it's unclear how long it might take for the first products, including standalone modems and gateways, to obtain the DOCSIS 4.0 stamp.

"The amount of time it will take to complete testing is inherently unpredictable, although based on DOCSIS 3.1 submissions, we expect it could take anywhere from three to nine months," CableLabs explained in an FAQ about the new D4.0 testing program.

CableLabs is opening up D4.0 modem testing as several major cable operators, including Comcast, Charter Communications, Cable One, Cox Communications and Canada's Rogers Communications, move ahead with DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrades and testing.

Depending on the configuration, D4.0 will enable symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds (up to 10 Gbit/s down and 6 Gbit/s in the upstream) along with enhanced security and low latency.

Testing for FDD- and FDX-based modems

A big initial takeaway for vendors is that they can submit modems supporting either of the D4.0 flavors – Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) or Full Duplex (FDX) – or both.

FDD, also known as Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD), uses the traditional method of running upstream and downstream traffic in separate spectrum. FDX, an option favored by Comcast, adds a new FDX band that allows upstream and downstream traffic to occupy the same block of spectrum on the hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network.

"The same [testing] process will be used in all cases," CableLabs explained in the D4.0 testing FAQ. However, the "scope" will be different, as testing will be conducted on the specific requirements based on the given mode of operation (FDD or FDX). Additionally, D4.0-certified devices that obtain certification will be listed under the mode or modes the products were tested for.

Light Reading asked several cable modem makers and silicon companies, including Broadcom, CommScope, Sagemcom, Sercomm, Vantiva, MaxLinear and Minim (which sells devices under the Motorola brand), if they intend to submit products for this initial round of D4.0 testing.

Success-based testing approach

To facilitate the D4.0 testing process, CableLabs/Kyrio is also introducing two new elements of the program: success-based testing and 2-for-1 test results.

Billed as an "introductory offer," CableLabs notes that success-based testing uses an iterative approach that permits devices to be updated as often as possible to achieve D4.0 certification without additional fees.

"This allows device manufacturers to submit devices as early as possible without risk, rapidly address issues, and therefore demonstrate specification compliance and interoperability as soon as possible," CableLabs explains.

It's also a potential money-saver. The fee for initial certification of a D4.0 cable modem for FDD or FDX runs $209,000. The fee climbs to $262,000 if a device is combo-tested for FDD and FDX. Recertification testing on a D4.0 device runs $112,000.

All D4.0 cert testing fees run higher than those for DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 3.0 devices.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: CableLabs)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: CableLabs)

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: CableLabs)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: CableLabs)

Under the new 2-for-1 Test Results plan, devices will be tested for compliance with the DOCSIS 4.0 specs and interoperability with DOCSIS 3.1 networks "to support some early deployments," CableLabs explained in the FAQ. That means initial device testing will focus on verifying operation on DOCSIS 3.1 systems and will later be tested against DOCSIS 4.0 systems to ensure compliance with D4.0-specific requirements.

CableLabs will host an open Zoom session on Wednesday, June 28, at 1 p.m. ET to provide more details and to take questions about its new D4.0 certification testing program.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
ZTE reaffirms its commitment to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE