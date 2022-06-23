ADB appoints new CEO

GENEVA, Switzerland – Małgorzata Boroń-Ott, Deputy CEO of Advanced Digital Broadcast SA ("ADB Group"), has been appointed as a new Chief Executive Officer, effective 20th June 2022.

Małgorzata Boroń-Ott has over 19 years of experience in the Telco, Satellite and Cable industries where she held several CXO and managerial positions in business control and sales. Prior to that, she worked for leading multinationals such as Johnson&Johnson and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

During her successful 2-year tenure as a Deputy CEO of Advanced Digital Broadcast, the company has significantly improved its performance, expanded international sales presence, and developed strategic alliances.

Małgorzata ("Gosia") earned her MSc degree in economics from University of Wrocław and supplemented it with Executive MBA from Helsinki Business School.

