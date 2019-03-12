WiCipedia: Careers After Kids, Int'l Women's Day & Minority Founders

A recent study from RateMyInvestor and DiversityVC found that the majority of startups that receive VC funding are "still overwhelmingly white, male, Ivy League-educated and based in Silicon Valley," Crunchbase reports. While slight progress has been made, the article stressed the need for men to make change, since they're largely the ones in charge: "A lot of the pressure is on women to fix this very deep-rooted problem, and that's not going to work. We alone as women cannot fix this industry's problem, where frankly the gatekeepers are dominated by men," said Allyson Kapin, founder of Women Who Tech. "We've had diversity pledges and a ton of media coverage, but what we're seeing is there's a lot of talk but very little action." (See WiCipedia: Doubling Down on Diversity & Google's Payoff Scandal and WiCipedia: Diversity Awareness & Schooling Brogrammers.)
A new podcast from Advancing Women in Product (AWIP) caught our attention this week. Masters in Product "will showcase the career journey of women and other underrepresented groups in the tech industry, and serve as a resource for career development," according to AP News. The pod will be hosted by Kirtana Rajan, engineering program manager at Apple, and David Cheng, director of content at AWIP and vice president at DCM. While focusing specifically on women in product tech, it also plans to cast a broader net on minorities in tech at large and their impact. The Masters of Product podcast can be found on all podcast platforms. (See Advancing Women in Product Launches New Chapters.)
The Roadmap to Billions Conference, put on by Black Women Tech Talk, took place last week in NYC, Rolling Out explains. In the conference's first year, the founders expected 30 registrants -- and got 300. "We knew then a community like ours was desperately needed," one of the three founders, Lauren Washington, said. Now in its third year, the conference drew more than 1,000 investors, tech evangelists and company founders to its latest conference. When asked about the importance of women having a space to network, Washington said, "You need to have people around you who understand your experience [and] can provide insight, advice or inspiration." (See WiCipedia: The Barbie & Unicorn Edition.)