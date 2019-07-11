Synamedia Expands Exec Team, Hires Head of US Cable

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON -- Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, has expanded its executive team with the appointment of industry pioneers Sabine M. Bravo as Vice President, Business Development; Joseph A. Sheehan as Head of U.S. Media, Telco and Web; and Kostas Stavrianos as Head of U.S. Cable.

Bravo, Sheehan and Stavrianos will work closely with Synamedia’s leaders to drive strategic sales and business development across multiple verticals and regions. Bravo will manage key partners and sales operations internationally for the Video Processing portfolio. Sheehan and Stavrianos will focus their efforts and expertise on Synamedia’s customer base in the United States, where they will develop customer engagement plans and partner with Strategy and Product Management organizations on the product portfolio and roadmap.

Hailing from management roles at MediaKind and Ericsson, Bravo brings to Synamedia years of expertise in strategic alliances and business strategy. Prior to these roles, Bravo worked in sales and product marketing at Dolby Laboratories, where she led the professional product and licensing strategy and engaged with key broadcasters and professional manufacturers to identify key product developments for the media industry. Her previous work on developing and growing businesses for different parts of the media ecosystem will be invaluable as Synamedia looks to expand its product portfolio to meet customers’ needs and close key opportunities in new market segments.

Sheehan will lead sales for the media, telco and web segments in the U.S. at Synamedia. He joins from Nevion, where he was VP Strategic Sales and Business Development and led the IP conversion and orchestration of media networks. Prior to Nevion, Sheehan was Senior Sales Executive at Ericsson, where he was responsible for the TV and Media Portfolio for service providers and media companies. Sheehan’s 20+ years of media experience and demonstrated ability to establish strong client relationships at all levels will be key in his role overseeing customer intimacy and growth at Synamedia.

Stavrianos joins Synamedia from Imagine Communications, where he oversaw executive sales across the U.S. and Canadian MVPDs, telco and broadcast industries. Prior to Imagine Communications, Stavrianos held various sales, product development and advisory roles at Humax USA/ SMC Networks and Comcast. Stavrianos’ entrepreneurial and technical accomplishments in channel and product environments within the North American service provider industry will align well with his leadership role at Synamedia, where he will own customer relationships and growth of Synamedia’s business across the U.S. cable market.

Along with Sheehan, Stavrianos will lead the teams responsible for the full suite of Synamedia’s products and services to customers in the United States. These encompass the Infinite Video platform, cloud DVR, video processing, and content security – including new offerings in Credentials Sharing Insight and VideoGuard Streaming Piracy Disruption.

Synamedia