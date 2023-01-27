The Notebook Dump: BEAD battles, 5G wins and woes, robot dog uprising





Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro and Kelsey Ziser discuss Q4 earnings results for cable operators such as Comcast, which lost broadband subscribers but gained mobile subs. Nicole provides an update on $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program funding debates, and Mike shares why AT&T is doing better than Verizon in the 5G game. We close out with AT&T's launch of robotic dogs for emergency services and "Phil Harvey" makes a surprise appearance in an unexpected form in The Notebook Dump for the week ending January 27.

The stories covered include:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this podcast:

Cable operators earning season: Comcast lost 26,000 broadband subscribers but gained 365,000 mobile service lines in Q4. (00:36)

Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program updates: Differing opinions on use of funding. (5:44)

Verizon and AT&T Q4 results: Verizon lowers 5G expectations, but AT&T doing well with 5G. (15:45)

AT&T launches robotic dogs for FirstNet emergency response service. (21:25)

"Phil" makes a surprise appearance. (28:44)

Have a great weekend!

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading