The Notebook Dump: BEAD battles, 5G wins and woes, robot dog uprising

The Notebook Dump: BEAD battles, 5G wins and woes, robot dog uprising1/27/2023
Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro and Kelsey Ziser discuss Q4 earnings results for cable operators such as Comcast, which lost broadband subscribers but gained mobile subs. Nicole provides an update on $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program funding debates, and Mike shares why AT&T is doing better than Verizon in the 5G game. We close out with AT&T's launch of robotic dogs for emergency services and "Phil Harvey" makes a surprise appearance in an unexpected form in The Notebook Dump for the week ending January 27.
The stories covered include:
- Comcast sets mobile record, but Hurricane Ian spins broadband subs into the red
- Comcast to unleash global UI for TVs, streaming media players
- After Verizon lowers expectations, AT&T raises them
- AT&T preps new FWA product for 'copper catch'
- Fixed wireless companies keep pushing NTIA on BEAD rules
- AT&T FirstNet unleashes robotic dogs for emergency services
If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this podcast:
- Cable operators earning season: Comcast lost 26,000 broadband subscribers but gained 365,000 mobile service lines in Q4. (00:36)
- Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program updates: Differing opinions on use of funding. (5:44)
- Verizon and AT&T Q4 results: Verizon lowers 5G expectations, but AT&T doing well with 5G. (15:45)
- AT&T launches robotic dogs for FirstNet emergency response service. (21:25)
- "Phil" makes a surprise appearance. (28:44)
Have a great weekend!
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading