This episode features Tyson Johnston, the self-governance executive director for the Quinault Indian Nation (QIN), in Washington state, and the chairman of the board of Toptana Technologies.

Toptana is a newly formed, Indigenous-owned subsea cable company that aims to close the digital divide for the Quinault Indian Nation and bring necessary connectivity to the region. We discuss the state of the digital divide for the Quinault people, the main barriers to broadband access and how the Toptana project will help enable last-mile fiber service for the QIN.

Here are a few topics we cover:

Background on the Quinault Indian Nation and the current state of the region's digital divide (01:12)

How, when and why Toptana Technologies got started, and details on its subsea cable construction (10:00)

How the Toptana project is being funded, plus barriers to federal broadband grants (17:40)

How Toptana aims to enable last-mile fiber connectivity, and where Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) funds could factor in (20:08)

The importance of affordable broadband and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) for the Quinault people (23:30)

The primary hurdles facing the Toptana project (26:06)

For a lightly edited transcript, click the caption button on the player above.

