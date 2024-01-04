The Divide: How Toptana is bringing broadband to the Quinault Indian NationThe Divide: How Toptana is bringing broadband to the Quinault Indian Nation
This week: Tyson Johnston, chair of Toptana, joins the show to discuss the digital divide in and around the Quinault Indian Nation, in Washington, and how a new subsea cable landing station will help enable last-mile connectivity.
This episode features Tyson Johnston, the self-governance executive director for the Quinault Indian Nation (QIN), in Washington state, and the chairman of the board of Toptana Technologies.
Toptana is a newly formed, Indigenous-owned subsea cable company that aims to close the digital divide for the Quinault Indian Nation and bring necessary connectivity to the region. We discuss the state of the digital divide for the Quinault people, the main barriers to broadband access and how the Toptana project will help enable last-mile fiber service for the QIN.
Background on the Quinault Indian Nation and the current state of the region's digital divide (01:12)
How, when and why Toptana Technologies got started, and details on its subsea cable construction (10:00)
How the Toptana project is being funded, plus barriers to federal broadband grants (17:40)
How Toptana aims to enable last-mile fiber connectivity, and where Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) funds could factor in (20:08)
The importance of affordable broadband and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) for the Quinault people (23:30)
The primary hurdles facing the Toptana project (26:06)
