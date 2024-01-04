Sponsored By

The Divide: How Toptana is bringing broadband to the Quinault Indian NationThe Divide: How Toptana is bringing broadband to the Quinault Indian Nation

This week: Tyson Johnston, chair of Toptana, joins the show to discuss the digital divide in and around the Quinault Indian Nation, in Washington, and how a new subsea cable landing station will help enable last-mile connectivity.

Nicole Ferraro

January 8, 2024

At a Glance

  • Background on the Quinault Indian Nation and the current state of the region's digital divide (01:12)
  • How Toptana Technologies got started and details on its subsea cable construction (10:00)
  • How Toptana aims to enable last-mile fiber connectivity (20:08)

This episode features Tyson Johnston, the self-governance executive director for the Quinault Indian Nation (QIN), in Washington state, and the chairman of the board of Toptana Technologies.

Toptana is a newly formed, Indigenous-owned subsea cable company that aims to close the digital divide for the Quinault Indian Nation and bring necessary connectivity to the region. We discuss the state of the digital divide for the Quinault people, the main barriers to broadband access and how the Toptana project will help enable last-mile fiber service for the QIN.

Here are a few topics we cover:

  • Background on the Quinault Indian Nation and the current state of the region's digital divide (01:12)

  • How, when and why Toptana Technologies got started, and details on its subsea cable construction (10:00)

  • How the Toptana project is being funded, plus barriers to federal broadband grants (17:40)

  • How Toptana aims to enable last-mile fiber connectivity, and where Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) funds could factor in (20:08)

  • The importance of affordable broadband and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) for the Quinault people (23:30)

  • The primary hurdles facing the Toptana project (26:06)

For a lightly edited transcript, click the caption button on the player above.

Related:The Divide: Connected Nation's Brent Legg on the need to build more carrier-neutral IXPs

Read more about:

The Divide

About the Author(s)

Nicole Ferraro

Nicole Ferraro

Editor, host of 'The Divide' podcast, Light Reading

Nicole covers broadband, policy and the digital divide. She hosts The Divide on the Light Reading Podcast and tracks broadband builds in The Buildout column. Some* call her the Broadband Broad (*nobody).

See more from Nicole Ferraro
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

An American flag waves outside the US Department of Commerce building in Washington DC. The Commerce Dept. houses the NTIA.
6G
Biden's new spectrum strategy sparks conflict and critique
Biden's new spectrum strategy sparks conflict and critique

Jan 8, 2024

Verizon Jim Gerace
Operations
Verizon comms chief Jim Gerace to retire
Verizon comms chief Jim Gerace to retire

Jan 8, 2024

EV charging sign on green concrete.
Sustainability
BT explores greener solution for old copper cabinets
BT explores greener solution for old copper cabinets

Jan 8, 2024

BT and EE logos on a building.
Sustainability
Eurobites: Allison Kirkby to take over as BT CEO in February
Eurobites: Allison Kirkby to take over as BT CEO in February

Jan 8, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
5G Advanced Radio Access
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN InnovationsPartner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN Innovations
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
2024 Trends to Watch Enterprise 5G Monetization
5G
Partner Report - Monetizing Enterprise 5G in 2024: Strategies for Telcos to Maximize Slicing, Edge, and FWA RevenuesPartner Report - Monetizing Enterprise 5G in 2024: Strategies for Telcos to Maximize Slicing, Edge, and FWA Revenues
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

AI & Machine Learning
WWT Immersive XR Experiences
WWT Immersive XR Experiences

Jan 4, 2024

5G
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023

Dec 27, 2023

5G
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network

Dec 27, 2023